fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
Longtime Kentucky volunteer firefighter passes away, community mourns
A longtime volunteer firefighter recently passed away, according to various fire departments in eastern Kentucky.
spectrumnews1.com
CBD store owners says Kentuckians may struggle to obtain medical cannabis
FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
Merry from beginning to end
Maysville’s own Norbert Gallensteing waves to the crowd in his role as grand marshal of the Christmas parade Firday. The joll
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
WKRC
1 person sent to hospital after Hebron firefighters pull SUV out of Ohio River
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County deputies are investigating after an SUV was pulled out of the Ohio River Monday night. It happened near River Road, close to Dry Creek, around 11 p.m. Police confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. Authorities have not said exactly what happened.
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
McKenzie Cokonaugher, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23. Corey Scott Colemire, 26, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Charles Cooper, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 7. Charles Cooper, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession...
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
Greenup, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
thelevisalazer.com
Grayson, Ky. quilt shop owner’s calls on social media bring more than 1,000 quilts to Eastern Kentucky for flood victims
More than 1,000 quilts have piled into Evelyn Morgan’s Quilt Heaven Quilt Shop in Grayson, Ky., from as far away as Colorado, in response to her social-media calls for donations to help victims of the historic July floods in Eastern Kentucky, Kim Kobersmith reports for The Daily Yonder. “They...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
linknky.com
Alexandria looking to bring a sit-down restaurant to city next year
Alexandria’s new year plans include having their new city administrator David Plummer act as their restaurant consultant. In a Business Retention and Development committee meeting on Dec. 1, the city said they would like Plummer to investigate obtaining a sit-down restaurant for Alexandria. Though the committee did not mention...
