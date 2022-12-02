ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

CBD store owners says Kentuckians may struggle to obtain medical cannabis

FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
fox56news.com

War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

McKenzie Cokonaugher, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23. Corey Scott Colemire, 26, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Charles Cooper, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 7. Charles Cooper, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession...
MASON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WOODLAND HILLS, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greenup, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FLEMING COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
Wildcats Today

Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed

The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season.  The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Alexandria looking to bring a sit-down restaurant to city next year

Alexandria’s new year plans include having their new city administrator David Plummer act as their restaurant consultant. In a Business Retention and Development committee meeting on Dec. 1, the city said they would like Plummer to investigate obtaining a sit-down restaurant for Alexandria. Though the committee did not mention...
ALEXANDRIA, KY

