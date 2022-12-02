Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California
Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
Shopping for the perfect gift? Check out these free SLO County holiday markets
From food to fine artworks, these seasonal markets have something for everyone.
kclu.org
One of the most popular holiday parades on the Central Coast returns 'bigger and brighter than ever'
Classic cars, shining stars, and electric guitars — downtown San Luis Obispo is planning a nostalgic, rockin’ good time this holiday season. The theme of the 2022 Holiday Happenings is “Rock ‘n’ Retro!”. This year, treasured community traditions will continue, and brand-new elements will make...
City of Atascadero holiday events
The "Musical Holiday Walk Around the Lake" returns on Saturday, December 3, and the “Trail of Lights" holiday lighting kicks off on December 5.
Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to rain
The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will not make its way through the streets tonight because of inclement weather.
syvnews.com
20 tons of snow coming to Buellton for annual Winter Fest event Sunday
Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it. Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy. Food and gift vendors will also be on-site,...
Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event this Sunday
The 6th Annual Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas event will take place this Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. and festivities last until 8 p.m. at 110 North Thompson Road.
Headed outside this holiday season? Here’s your guide to SLO County’s best hiking trails
From Montana de Oro State Park to the Pismo Preserve, here are the top local spots for getting away from it all.
What did Cayucos look like during shipping hub heyday? Photo reveals port in 1870s
This might be the oldest photograph in existence of the former Cayucos Landing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet
After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 20?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $583,333. The average price per square foot was $367.
pasowine.com
Best Places to Get Cocktails in Paso Robles
After a few days of wine tasting sometimes it’s just nice to relax with a cocktail. Paso Robles might be known for its incredible wineries and delicious wine, but it’s also home to many cocktails bars and craft distilleries. Spread throughout the downtown Paso Robles area, we’ve put...
Traffic Records opens second location in Paso Robles
This past weekend, local business Traffic Records opened a second record store in Paso Robles. The first location opened almost five years ago in Atascadero.
Iconic motel property in Paso Robles getting makeover
Nomada Hotel Group is overhauling the property to fully renovate the rooms and suites and add a central pool, outdoor gardens, a lobby market, an indoor/outdoor bar and full service restaurant.
calcoastnews.com
Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur
A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
Residents take rainfall in stride as winter storm soaks the Central Coast
After a dry start to the year, the Central Coast got some much-needed rain on Thursday, but the wet weather brings increased risks on the roads.
Paso Robles measures an inch of rain over past 24 hours
– Paso Robles received 1 inch of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 2.18 inches. More rain is in the forecast for early Saturday morning, according to Weather Underground. Today’s forecast is cloudy with a daytime high of 55 degrees. Daily precipitation is...
Comments / 0