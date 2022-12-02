ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Memphian

Tigers committed to playing 'high-caliber teams'

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qldOl_0jVNOZt500

University of Memphis women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather isn’t shying away from playing the nation’s top teams.

The Tigers (4-3) faced two tough opponents during the Las Vegas Invitational last week. Memphis lost a close game to an undefeated St. John’s University team before losing to an Indiana University team currently ranked No. 5 in the country. Now the Tigers are traveling to Columbia to play No. 1, University of South Carolina, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Merriweather said playing tough competition will not only help this year’s team but will also help toward building the program for future seasons. Memphis will host South Carolina next year.

“We’re going to play high-caliber teams and I think it’s important for your players to see where you are and also where you’re headed,” Merriweather said. “With that plan in mind, we’ve got to compete against those people. We can’t just turn on the TV and watch them. They need to know what it looks like what it feels like.”

Memphis had its chances to win against St. John’s heading into the fourth quarter with a four-point lead before falling 61-57. The Tigers outscored Indiana by six points in the first quarter before losing 79-64.

The Tigers are led by fifth-year guard Jamirah Shutes and senior guard Madison Griggs. Shutes averages 15.6 points per game and Griggs, a senior from Houston High, is at 13.4.

Merriweather said the goal is to always play in the postseason and playing against tough competition early in the year will help expedite the growth needed to get there.

Merriweather also greatly respects South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and what she means for women’s basketball. Staley took pieces of the net she cut down after winning her first NCAA Championship in 2017 and handed a piece to every Black woman head coach in the sport. Merriweather was included in that distribution.

“There’s no doubt that she’s just a tremendous part of our game and not just because she’s winning national championships,” Merriweather said. “But because she speaks up for women. She speaks up for women’s basketball. She gets us representation as African-American women in this profession.”

While Merriweather greatly admires the program Staley has built at South Carolina, she doesn’t expect the Tigers to be intimidated by the moment. Memphis has multiple upperclassmen who have seen their share of high-level competition.

“We’ve got kids on this team where UConn was in the American when they first got here,” Merriweather said. “We have players on this team that played in the NCAA Tournament against Arkansas. So one thing is for sure we’re not afraid. We absolutely respect them and the things that every team brings to the table no matter who it is. So we’re just going to take it one possession at a time.”

Comments / 0

Related
tri-statedefender.com

‘Enjoying the moment,’ Tigers revel with their crowd in win over Rebels

“When we look at this day a few years from now, it will be a legendary day,” said Memphis guard Alex Lomax, who played a pivotal role in helping the Tigers win the game that would make it so. With 13,264 as the announced attendance, the Tigers (6-2) played...
actionnews5.com

Memphis women’s basketball falls to #1 South Carolina 79-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a fast start, the Memphis women’s basketball team was defeated on the road by the #1 team in the country and defending national champions South Carolina 79-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-4 on the season. Katrina Merriweather’s group showed no fear early,...
247Sports

Lomax shines and propels Tigers' payback bid against Rebels

Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss Rebels traveled north for Saturday's game in hopes of stealing back-to-back match-ups against the Memphis Tigers. Last season, Ole Miss came away with a 67-63 over Memphis at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. But Memphis wanted revenge. Played in front of a raucous, white-cladded 13,000-plus crowd of Memphis fans, this year's battle of I-55 came down to a dominant first-half stretch from Penny Hardaway's team, with the Tigers grabbing a crucial resume win over Ole Miss 68-57.
actionnews5.com

Memphis men’s basketball defeats Ole Miss 68-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an all-Mid-South matchup, the Memphis men’s basketball team prevails over Ole Miss 68-57. Both teams now sit at 6-2 on the season as the Tigers get a measure of revenge after losing this matchup in Oxford last season. Memphis took control early and save...
actionnews5.com

Tigers, Rebels hit the hardwood Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the all Mid-South rivalry on the hardwood Saturday. That’s when the Memphis Tigers and Ole Miss Rebs do battle in college hoops. Both teams are off to good starts this year. Penny Hardaway’s group is 5-2 on the season and winners of 3 straight.
localmemphis.com

How a Lausanne senior turned tragedy into triumph through football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The silence is what weighs the heaviest on the Hatton family. "I still feel empty," Trenall Hatton said, remembering her late husband, Ernest. "A lot of people don't know, I've known my husband since I was nine years old. He said I would be his wife when we were nine. We were married at 30. 21 beautiful years together."
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
WREG

Memphis Jookers featured in global Nike campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is known for its music. Now, the dances that come along with it are getting global attention. Memphis Jookin is featured in a worldwide Nike campaign. “Memphis has always been what the world is seeing now, like a mecca of Black art,” said Osaze ‘Agod’ Niamke. Memphis Jookin combines intricate footwork, […]
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Memphis You Can Adopt This Christmas

This winter, puppies in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a home to call their own! As we approach the holiday season, we know that many families are ready to add a new furry friend. Perhaps one of the eight dogs on this list is the right fit! To help you find the newest member of your family, this list features eight of the most adorable dogs in the Memphis area. With each one, you can read a little bit about their breed. This will help you prepare to bring them home!
WREG

Memphis lynching site may be 1st on National Register of Historic Places

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The site of a brutal mob attack more than a century ago in Memphis could become the first lynching site in the country listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a local historian says. It was a case that echoed all the way to Washington and New York City. The 1917 […]
actionnews5.com

TDOT study shows which Memphis roads most congested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving Tennessee’s roads and bridges is a top priority for Governor Bill Lee during his second term. He’s calling the state’s infrastructure proposal “Build With Us.”. The Tennessee Department of Transportation released congestion studies for all four major cities in the state,...
Tennessee Tribune

Evangelist Louise Dowdy Patterson was the ‘Perfect Type’ of First Lady

MEMPHIS, TN — “I can say without reservation that we’re not closing down shop and looking to pack it in,” said Robert S. White II, sharing his thoughts and feelings about the ministry of Louise Dowdy Patterson and her legacy. Mrs. Patterson, widow of the late...
osoblanco.org

Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed

A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
memphismagazine.com

One Weird Walk

A tangle of twenty-somethings lounges on a sandy beach blanket, White Claws in hand. A father and son beep-beep along the sand, guided by a metal detector. Heads down, beaks out, they remind me of a pair of sandpipers. A dog frolics in pursuit of a frisbee. A man combs the shore, trash bag in hand, collecting the detritus of others’ frivolity.
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy