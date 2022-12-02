Tigers committed to playing 'high-caliber teams'

University of Memphis women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather isn’t shying away from playing the nation’s top teams.

The Tigers (4-3) faced two tough opponents during the Las Vegas Invitational last week. Memphis lost a close game to an undefeated St. John’s University team before losing to an Indiana University team currently ranked No. 5 in the country. Now the Tigers are traveling to Columbia to play No. 1, University of South Carolina, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Merriweather said playing tough competition will not only help this year’s team but will also help toward building the program for future seasons. Memphis will host South Carolina next year.

“We’re going to play high-caliber teams and I think it’s important for your players to see where you are and also where you’re headed,” Merriweather said. “With that plan in mind, we’ve got to compete against those people. We can’t just turn on the TV and watch them. They need to know what it looks like what it feels like.”

Memphis had its chances to win against St. John’s heading into the fourth quarter with a four-point lead before falling 61-57. The Tigers outscored Indiana by six points in the first quarter before losing 79-64.

The Tigers are led by fifth-year guard Jamirah Shutes and senior guard Madison Griggs. Shutes averages 15.6 points per game and Griggs, a senior from Houston High, is at 13.4.

Merriweather said the goal is to always play in the postseason and playing against tough competition early in the year will help expedite the growth needed to get there.

Merriweather also greatly respects South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and what she means for women’s basketball. Staley took pieces of the net she cut down after winning her first NCAA Championship in 2017 and handed a piece to every Black woman head coach in the sport. Merriweather was included in that distribution.

“There’s no doubt that she’s just a tremendous part of our game and not just because she’s winning national championships,” Merriweather said. “But because she speaks up for women. She speaks up for women’s basketball. She gets us representation as African-American women in this profession.”

While Merriweather greatly admires the program Staley has built at South Carolina, she doesn’t expect the Tigers to be intimidated by the moment. Memphis has multiple upperclassmen who have seen their share of high-level competition.

“We’ve got kids on this team where UConn was in the American when they first got here,” Merriweather said. “We have players on this team that played in the NCAA Tournament against Arkansas. So one thing is for sure we’re not afraid. We absolutely respect them and the things that every team brings to the table no matter who it is. So we’re just going to take it one possession at a time.”