Read full article on original website
Related
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store. A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 5.
21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria
A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
Armed suspect sought in LI gas station robbery: police
A knife-wielding man is being sought after police say he robbed a Long Island gas station Sunday night.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing Gold Chain Valued At $1.5K From Melville Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a gold chain valued at $1,500 from a Long Island store.A man requested to see several pieces of jewelry at Whitman Jewelry & Coins in Melville at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and stole a Figaro gold chain, …
cnyhomepage.com
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76, admitted killing five women...
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Recovered During Inwood Traffic Stop
A man and a woman were charged after police reported recovering drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island. The traffic stop happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers saw a 2012 Ford that...
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Home Break-In On Long Island
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection wit…
45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
'I Took Her For The Money': Contractor Admits To Scamming Long Island Homeowner Out Of $200K
A contractor is facing prison time after admitting that he scammed a Long Island homeowner out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Nicholas Spano, age 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said Spano exploited a Huntin…
Florida police arrest Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death in July
Police arrested a 31-year-old Queens man who had fled to Florida after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death, the NYPD said Saturday.
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub
More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
Comments / 0