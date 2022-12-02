ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria

A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief

Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business

The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
cnyhomepage.com

Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. Appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey, Cottingham, 76, admitted killing five women...
PIX11

Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police

HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague. Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Daily Voice

Gunman Sentenced In Attempted Murder Of Man Outside Baldwin Nightclub

More than three years after a man was nearly killed in a shooting outside of a Long Island nightclub, the convicted gunman is heading to prison. Hempstead resident Jermaine Grant, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection with the July 2019 shooting outside of the D’Ambiance Nightclub in Baldwin.
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested

On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...

