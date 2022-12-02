ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana named ‘Judicial Hellhole’ … again

For 10 years and counting, the American Tort Reform Association has again labeled Louisiana as a “Judicial Hellhole,” this year ranking the state at No. 7. Louisiana has been included in the rankings for the past nine years, fluctuating between the No. 2 spot in 2013 to No. 8 in 2017. This year’s seventh-worst ranking is a slight improvement from 2021’s No.6.
New Louisiana construction codes could bring higher costs in 2023

Louisiana will implement new construction codes based on updated international standards starting Jan. 1. The code changes likely will add new costs for builders, who in many cases already are pulling back as the residential housing market slows down, and could lead to higher prices for inflation-weary consumers. “Any time...
Louisiana getting $113M in federal funding for small business programs

U.S Treasury today approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative. The initiative was first established in 2010 as a way for the federal government to help states support...
Louisiana has road map to be more EV friendly

Louisiana’s electric vehicle infrastructure was recently ranked as the worst in the nation in one analysis, but the state now has the money and a plan to begin to electrify its busiest highways. “If we don’t have a viable charging network, folks who are traveling in a growing national...
Louisiana ports on alert for cyber vulnerability

Dropping river levels and backlogged barges aren’t the only threats facing Louisiana’s ports. There’s been an increasing number of cyber attacks aimed at port systems in recent months, and port directors and their chief information security officers are ramping up efforts to prepare for the inevitability that they’ll be next.
After just two years, Smart Port initiative now at 70 vessels

Just two years after the launch of the Lower Mississippi River Smart Port & Resilience Center by The Water Institute of the Gulf, some 70 vessels in the Mississippi River are taking part in the project, reports The Waterways Journal. The Louisiana-based initiative is aimed at crowdsourcing real-time shoaling data...
