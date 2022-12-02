For 10 years and counting, the American Tort Reform Association has again labeled Louisiana as a “Judicial Hellhole,” this year ranking the state at No. 7. Louisiana has been included in the rankings for the past nine years, fluctuating between the No. 2 spot in 2013 to No. 8 in 2017. This year’s seventh-worst ranking is a slight improvement from 2021’s No.6.

