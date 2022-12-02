Emerson Drive Reclamation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Ranger began the full depth reclamation of the portion of Emerson Drive from the C-1 Canal (area of Fred Lee Park) south to Fairhaven St (the last intersection before Emerson intersects with Malabar Road. The contractor placed variable message boards in the area over the weekend, and the details of the closure, which will occur in two segments, are listed below.

  • Emerson Drive from C-1 canal to Americana Blvd – 11/30/22 to 12/5/22
  • Emerson Drive from Americana Blvd to Fairhaven – 12/5/22 to 12/16/22

Motorists should expect delays while the work is being performed. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Below are answers to some frequently asked questions:

Q: Why isn’t the work being done at night?

A: The work that is being done is full depth reclamation, which requires concrete to be a part of the mix. Due to supply chain difficulties in acquiring the necessary type of concrete, the City’s contractor is receiving the concrete from a plant in South Florida, and the shipments are only provided during the day, which is why the road work could not be done at night.

Q: What about deliveries, mail, trash service, school buses, etc.?

A: The road closures are signed for local traffic only. This means that those who need to access these areas for specific purposes are allowed to continue to do so. Additionally, those who need to access Fred Lee Park for rentals or scheduled activities may continue to do so as well. Please note that depending on the location of the paving equipment, there may be temporary delays in accessing certain sections of the roadway.

Q: Can the road be reopened at specific times rather than being closed the entire time?

A: The roadway needs to be closed for public safety and to allow the contractor to properly perform the full depth reclamation (FDR) construction. Although the road will be open for local traffic only, the road needs time to cure before final paving takes place following the FDR process.

Q: With the road closed at Americana, what is the best way to get to Lockmar Elementary and Pineapple Cove?

A: If you are coming from Malabar Road headed north, the detour will take you west down Americana to Minton, and once on Minton, head north to the Emerson intersection and turn right (heading east). Alternatively, you can use I-95 or SJHP NW to bypass the detour and get to the portion of Emerson that remains open.

Q: With the holiday parade happening on Saturday December 3rd and Malabar at Emerson being closed, what are my options to leave my neighborhood if I live off of Emerson, north of Malabar?

A: Americana at Emerson will remain open, so residents will have continuous access in and out of the neighborhood.

We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused as we work to repair this section of roadway. Additional signage is being added to help guide motorists in these areas.

Should you have any additional questions regarding these lane or road closures, please contact Public Works Customer Service at (321) 952-3437.

