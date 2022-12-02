ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Munro EV Looks Like Tesla Cybertruck and INEOS Grenadier's Love Child

This brand-new EV-only SUV from the U.K. startup Munro combines mechanical four-wheel drive with electric power. It's being offered with a choice of 295-hp and 375-hp motors and 61.0-kWh and 81.0-kWh battery packs. The new SUV, just called the "Mk1," will be coming to the U.S. in a limited run...

Comments / 0

Community Policy