TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Embassies Receive More 'Bloody Packages'

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian embassies have received more "bloody packages", Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that the country's embassies in Romania and Denmark received such parcels on Tuesday. Over the past week, Ukrainian missions in several European countries have been sent packages containing animal eyes and coated in...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
US News and World Report

Canada to Provide C$15 Million for Ukraine Demining

(Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. "The Ukrainian authorities now estimate that landmines are...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Putin Drives Across Crimea Bridge in a Mercedes

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday drove a Mercedes across the Crimean Bridge linking southern Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, less than two months since an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief's showcase infrastructure projects. The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was...
US News and World Report

Drone Strikes Deep in Russia Seen as Ukrainian Rebuff to Missile Barrages

KYIV (Reuters) -Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours. Ukrainian officials revelled in the blasts but declined to...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Conflict Spurs Some Russians to Seek Kalashnikov Training

KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - In a sports club just outside Moscow run by a former Russian special forces captain, 70 women and men turned out to train with automatic rifles on Saturday, many of them seeking military skills because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine. The United States and its...
US News and World Report

At U.N., U.S., Russia Accuse Each Other of No Interest in Ukraine Talks

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States and Russia accused each other on Tuesday of not being interested in Ukraine peace talks as calls grow at the United Nations for a ceasefire and diplomacy to end the war started by Moscow's invasion nine months ago. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia...
US News and World Report

Russia's Shoigu Says Ukraine Committing 'Nuclear Terrorism' Over Zaporizhzhia

(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe. Shoigu said Russian forces were taking "all measures" to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe's largest, in the...
Reuters

In France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines

EPINAY-SOUS-SENART, France, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mohamed Assam went to buy groceries at a supermarket close to his home near Paris one April afternoon in 2020. By the time he returned, he had incurred more than 900 euros in fines for nine different infractions without once, he said, coming into contact with a police officer.
US News and World Report

Somali Forces, Clan Militias Capture Major Town From Al Shabaab

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somali forces and allied militias have pushed al Shabaab fighters out of a strategic town in central Somalia that the Islamist group has controlled for six years, officials and the African Union (AU) said on Tuesday. The government, backed by AU troops and clan militias, said it has...
US News and World Report

Finland Must Lift Arms Embargo on Turkey, Ankara Says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Finland must lift an arms embargo on Ankara as a condition to securing support from Turkey for its NATO membership bid, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday. Finland and Sweden both asked to join NATO this year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine,...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Peru's Castillo Says Opponents Trying to 'Blow Up' Democracy With Impeachment Trial

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo came out fighting on Tuesday ahead of an impeachment trial in Congress, accusing his opponents of trying to "blow up" democracy in the copper-rich South American nation. Peru's congress summoned Castillo last week to respond to accusations of "moral incapacity" to govern, which...

