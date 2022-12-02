ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong

Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
AZFamily

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
AZFamily

Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
arizonasuntimes.com

Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms

As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
YAHOO!

Defendant was 'emotionally stunted,' ex-girlfriend testifies in canal deaths trial

An ex-girlfriend of accused "canal killer" Bryan Miller, the man charged with murdering two young women in Phoenix in the early 1990s, said he was an "emotionally stunted" person who sometimes punched walls during arguments, but was never violent toward her. Seraphina Nicol, who dated Miller on and off for...
KTAR.com

Longtime US Representative Jim Kolbe of Arizona dies at 80

PHOENIX — Former U.S. Representative Jim Kolbe of Southern Arizona died at the age of 80. Kolbe served in the House of Representatives for 22 years (1985-2007) as a Republican and was succeeded by Gabby Giffords. He served in the Arizona Legislature before being elected in 1984 to Congress.
YAHOO!

House panel: Ariz. company co-founded by newscaster made millions on fraudulent PPP loans

A congressional panel is recommending several tech and lending companies be investigated for fraud for the way they processed billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans, including a Phoenix-based startup co-founded by a former television newscaster. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.,...
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 2-4

PHOENIX — Storms scattered across the Valley over the weekend left residents without power and broke new rainfall records, and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona wants solutions for Title 42. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend. A storm...
santansun.com

Developer defends Landings on Ocotillo project

The folks who want to build a controversial affordable housing project in Chandler say there is a lot of misinformation circulating and they are eager to correct it. The Landings on Ocotillo is proposed for about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue on Ocotillo Road, just east of the railroad tracks behind a Target retail center.
arizonasuntimes.com

Election Integrity Network Releases Extensive List of Discrepancies Reported in Maricopa County Midterm Election, Slams Officials for ‘Misinformation’

The Election Integrity Network (EIN) has compiled a list of reports from election workers, poll watchers, and volunteer attorneys about questionable things they observed during Maricopa County’s midterm election, which experienced rampant tabulation machine and printer problems. EIN Chairman and election integrity attorney Cleta Mitchell denounced Maricopa County officials for “misinformation” regarding how bad the problems really were.
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence

A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
AdWeek

Former Phoenix Anchor Accused of Facilitating Fraud Involving PPP Loans During Pandemic

In a recently released report by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, former Phoenix anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband Nathan Reis are being accused of potential fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program loans. Hockridge, who worked at ABC affiliate KNXV until 2018, and Reis are accused of enabling fraud...
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect killed man in Phoenix neighborhood in self defense, police say

PHOENIX - An argument in a neighborhood near Bell Road and 32nd Street ended with a man being shot and killed on Friday, Phoenix police said. Investigators say the shooter was defending himself when he killed 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, and he was not arrested. The incident happened at around 5:30...

Comments / 0

Community Policy