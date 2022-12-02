ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

1 Stable Stock Warren Buffett Likes to Own

By Dipanjan Banchur
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCs09_0jVNG48j00

World-famous investor Warren Buffett picked up shares of healthcare services provider McKesson Corporation (MCK) this year. The company has raised its dividends for 16 consecutive years. With a recession expected next year, this healthcare services stock is expected to remain stable as demand for healthcare and related services usually remain unaffected regardless of economic conditions. Thus, investors may consider buying the stock now. Read more….

Warren Buffett is unarguably the world’s most famous investor, as his investments have made him billions. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway picked up 2.92 million shares of healthcare services provider McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) in the first quarter and added 276K more in the second quarter.

MCK missed the consensus EPS estimate by 0.7% in the last quarter. However, its revenue beat analyst estimates by 0.2%. MCK raised its outlook for fiscal 2023. It expects its adjusted EPS to come between $24.45 and $24.95 from the previous expectation of $23.95 to $24.65.

The company is expected to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.54 on January 3, 2023. Its annual dividend of $2.16 yields 0.57% on the current share price. It has a four-year average yield of 0.94%.

Its dividend payouts have increased at an 8.1% CAGR over the past three years and a 10.3% CAGR over the past five years. The company has grown its dividend payments for 15 consecutive years.

MCK’s shares have gained 52.8% in price year-to-date and 76.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $379.72. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $425.73 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 12.1% .

Here’s what could influence MCK’s performance in the upcoming months:

Strategic Acquisition

On September 19, 2022, MCK announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire Rx Savings Solutions (RxSS). MCK’s CEO Brian Tyler said, “We expect the acquisition of Rx Savings Solutions to accelerate McKesson’s growth priority in biopharma services by extending our ecosystem of differentiated medication access solutions to patients.”

Robust Financials

MCK’s revenues increased 5.4% year-over-year to $70.15 billion for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company’s operating income increased 108.5% year-over-year to $1.12 billion.

For the six months ended September 30, 2022, MCK’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period increased 35.6% year-over-year to $2.91 billion. Its net income attributable to MCK increased 247% year-over-year to $926 million.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

MCK’s EPS for fiscal 2023 and 2024 is expected to increase 4.4% and 6.5% year-over-year to $24.73 and $26.33, respectively. Its revenue for fiscal 2023 and 2024 is expected to increase 4.5% and 3.8% year-over-year to $275.87 billion and $286.46 billion, respectively.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, MCK's 15.35x is 22.8% lower than the 19.88x industry average. Its forward P/S of 0.20x is 95.7% lower than the 4.53x industry average. Also, the stock's 11.20x trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA is 17.1% lower than the 13.52x industry average.

High Profitability

MCK’s trailing-12-month net income margin is 0.76% compared to the negative industry average. Likewise, its trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 1.20%, compared to the negative industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 1.37% compared to the negative industry average.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

MCK has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. MCK has a B grade for Value, consistent with its discounted valuation.

It has a B grade for Quality, in sync with its high profitability. In addition, its favorable analyst estimates justify its B grade for Sentiment.

MCK is ranked first out of 79 stocks in the Medical – Services industry. Click here to access MCK’s Growth, Momentum, and Stability ratings.

Bottom Line

Despite the underperformance of the major indexes, Warren Buffett’s holding MCK is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $366.99 and $334.36, respectively, indicating an uptrend. The company’s stability can be gauged from the fact that it has raised its dividends for 15 consecutive years. Its acquisition of Rx Savings Solutions will help its growth in biopharma services.

Given its robust financials, solid dividend payouts, favorable analyst estimates, high profitability, and discounted valuation, it could be wise to buy Warren Buffett’s stock.

How Does McKesson Corporation (MCK) Stack up Against Its Peers?

MCK has an overall POWR Rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy rating. Check out these other stocks within the Medical - Services industry with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: HealthStream, Inc. ( HSTM ), AmerisourceBergen Corporation ( ABC ), and Addus HomeCare Corporation ( ADUS ).

MCK shares were trading at $384.88 per share on Friday morning, up $5.16 (+1.36%). Year-to-date, MCK has gained 55.77%, versus a -14.12% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KS9yU_0jVNG48j00

Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets.

More...

The post 1 Stable Stock Warren Buffett Likes to Own appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
msn.com

Disgraced FTX Boss Bankman-Fried's Parents Bought Bahamas Property Worth $121 Million Before His Crypto Empire Fell

Slide 1 of 6: The crypto firm FTX collapsed spectacularly this month, with CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's personal worth wiped from $16 billion to zero. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and details about executives' spending are coming to light. Notably, FTX reportedly bought property worth $121 million in the two years before the business ran aground, including a $16.4 million vacation home in the Bahamas for Bankman-Fried's parents. Several other luxury beachfront homes were also purchased by the company. Read on to find out more about the company's real-estate buying binge, the extent of the company's collapse, and why a CEO brought in to restructure the bankrupt firm called its financial situation "unprecedented."
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

The stock market has been shaky all year, worrying many investors. However, history gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Warren Buffett's strategy can help maximize your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy