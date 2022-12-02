Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City recognized with financial reporting achievement
- Morehead City was awarded with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, as announced by town officials Monday. The award is given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and marks the 32nd year in a row the town has received the distinction.
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request
NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier commissioners ask town attorney to review proposed ordinance to regulate planned vegetative waste disposal sites
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night reviewed but took no action on a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session, with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Farrington elected chair of Carteret County Board of Commissioners
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night unanimously selected Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle to chair the board. The action came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page. Farrington replaces Ed Wheatly of Beaufort.
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete
NORTH RIVER — After more than 20 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has completed restoration work that transformed North River Farms in Down East Carteret County into a wetlands preserve. The completion of the massive project came with recent installment of two water control structures. According to the federation,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret vegetative debris pickup starts Monday
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s vegetative debris pickup will begin Monday, Dec. 12. Those who want debris picked up should not bag leaves, should not put out debris longer than 6 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter and should not place debris piles in front of mailboxes or under power lines and tree limbs.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff Buck takes oath of office along with register of deeds, clerk of court
BEAUFORT — Reelected Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III took the oath of office in the county courthouse Monday morning, along with other elected county department heads. Sheriff Buck is entering his fifth four-year term. The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by N.C. House of Representative-elect...
carolinacoastonline.com
Betsy Behler, 85; service Dec. 7
Betsy Ritchie Behler, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Betsy was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Ted and Kate Ritchie. Born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina, with a long career in customer service at First Citizens Bank in Cherry Point, NC, Betsy was a familiar and friendly face to so many in our community. In 1977, she married Allen Llewellyn Behler Jr. She lost Al in December of 2018, and they are now dancing together in heaven.
carolinacoastonline.com
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at God's City of Refuge Church in Newport. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 4, 5 & 6
Allan Heltzel, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Prophetess Hilda Reels, Beaufort. Prophetess Hilda Reels,...
nsjonline.com
Substation attack second in last month
RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
carolinacoastonline.com
Leslie Asdenti Sr., 79; service Dec. 6
Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, December 5th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Big Rock!
For the second straight year, the Big Rock Foundation has awarded a total of $1 MILLION to area charities, schools and service organizations! Thanks to the board, staff, sponsors, participants and all others who make the BIG ROCK so successful and rewarding. Who would think that over fifty years ago...
carolinacoastonline.com
Craig Eugene, 27; service Dec. 7
It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Craig Patrick Elijah Eugene, 27, of Havelock, North Carolina, who left this earth too early on November 24, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patrick will be laid to rest privately at Greenwood Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
carolinacoastonline.com
David Bridgers, 64; service Dec. 8
David Bridgers, 64, of Beaufort, passed away at home on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on December 8, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Meg” Bridgers of the home,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Vanna McKay, 85; service Dec. 9
Vanna McKay, 85, died on Friday December 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. On December 2, 2022, Vanna Ann Valera McKay, our beloved Mother, Grandma (GV), and Auntie, passed away at the age of 85. Vanna was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Hilo, Hawaii, to...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
carolinacoastonline.com
Master Jones, 5; service Dec. 8
Master Bricelyn Scott Jones, 5, of Hubert, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev Jake Korkian officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
