SkySports

Cheltenham Festival odds: Facile Vega cut to 5/4 favourite for Supreme after winning debut over hurdles

Facile Vega maintained his unbeaten record with a foot-perfect display on his eagerly-anticipated hurdling debut at Fairyhouse. As a son of six-time Cheltenham Festival heroine Quevega, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old carried all before him in the bumper sphere last season - winning each of his four starts including big-race triumphs at the Dublin Racing Festival, the Cheltenham Festival and the Punchestown Festival.
The Guardian

Sunderland cruise past Millwall to climb into top half of Championship

Sunderland climbed into the top 10 of the Championship as they made a winning return after the World Cup shutdown. Second-half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms enabled the Black Cats to claim a 3-0 victory over Millwall. The hosts effectively settled things with a two-goal burst...
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth lose and Ipswich held; Barnsley win

Ipswich failed to fully capitalise on Plymouth's slip-up against Port Vale after conceding an equaliser to Fleetwood in the sixth minute of added time. With the Sky Bet League One leaders suffering their first home league defeat of the season courtesy of second-half goals from Tom Conlon and James Wilson, the Tractor Boys were on course to take top spot.
SkySports

Mansfield 2-1 Colchester: Lucas Akins seals late Stags win

Lucas Akins' 100th senior goal earned Mansfield a 2-1 stoppage-time victory over Colchester. The 33-year-old forward headed in just moments after being summoned from the bench by Nigel Clough, a decision which was greeted with howls of derision by home supporters due to earlier goal-scorer Will Swan being the player to make way.
SkySports

Rochdale 1-4 Harrogate: Town recover to secure emphatic win

Harrogate gave themselves a boost in the fight for Football League survival with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at fellow strugglers Rochdale. The home side took the lead in the eighth minute, Cameron John's corner to the near post turned into the roof of the net by James Ball. The visitors...
SkySports

Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham: Alfie May hits winner at The Valley

Alfie May scored the only goal as Cheltenham stretched their unbeaten league run to five games with a win at Charlton. May pounced late to grab the three points following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray. The only action of note in the first half fell to the visitors as...
The Independent

Pub revellers celebrate as Three Lions go marching on in World Cup

The evening at The Eastney Tavern started with a moment of silence as the national anthem rang around the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.After this moment of tension ahead of the match against Senegal, the regular drinkers at the local pub in Southsea, Hampshire, broke out in a round of applause as England’s World Cup last 16 match against Senegal got under way.Mark Ellinor, 55, said he was excited to watch the match following the build-up during the week.He told the PA news agency ahead of the game: “I’m feeling confident, 2-1 to England, I am excited to see the...
SkySports

Doncaster 0-2 Walsall: Tom Knowles and Danny Johnson seal win

Walsall struck twice in the second half to see off Doncaster 2-0 and maintain their impressive run of form. Goals from strikers Tom Knowles and Danny Johnson ensured the visitors made it 13 points from their last five League Two games and moved within a point of the play-off places.
SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Grimsby: Ethan Chislett grabs winner for Dons

Ethan Chislett's second-half strike fired AFC Wimbledon to a 1-0 victory over Grimsby at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. The game ebbed and flowed in a first-half stalemate before Chislett's goal helped extend the Dons' unbeaten streak in League Two in seven games. Gavan Holohan put Grimsby on the front...
SkySports

Northampton 0-0 Tranmere: Goalless draw at Sixfields

Northampton lost ground on the top two in League Two as they were held to a goalless draw by Tranmere at Sixfields. Mitch Pinnock saw an early shot blocked for Northampton and Sam Hoskins fired just wide from long range, but the game's first big chance came at the other end where Josh Hawkes was denied by Lee Burge after 15 minutes.
SkySports

Accrington 1-1 Oxford: Ethan Hamilton rescues point for Stanley

Oxford extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to seven games but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Accrington. James Henry gave Oxford a 58th minute lead before Ethan Hamilton fired home a 35-yard strike with six minutes remaining to rescue a point for Stanley. The closest...

