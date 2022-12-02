Read full article on original website
SkySports
Hatton's Grace Hurdle: Honeysuckle beaten for first time as Teahupoo takes Fairyhouse crown for Gordon Elliott
Teahupoo caused a shock in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle as Honeysuckle's unbeaten run came to an end at Fairyhouse. Henry De Bromhead's mare has begun her season by winning this contest in each of the last three years and went to post looking to create history by becoming the first four-time winner of the Grade One hurdle.
SkySports
Welsh National Trial live on Sky Sports Racing: Matt Chapman picks out his five to follow at Chepstow
Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman tipped up six winners out of seven on his last visit to Wales and returns with five to follow from Chepstow on Saturday... For some, Tingle Creek day at Sandown on Saturday will take centre stage, but I am heading to Chepstow for Sky Sports Racing and I have to tell you it promises to be an absolute belter of a card.
SkySports
Tingle Creek Chase: Edwardstone lowers colours of Greaneteen and Shishkin in Sandown success for Alan King
Alan King's Arkle hero Edwardstone marked himself out as a Champion Chase contender as he lowered the colours of defending champion Greaneteen and Shishkin in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown. The eight-year-old - who ended the Barbury Castle handler's seven-year Cheltenham Festival drought in March - had hitherto...
SkySports
Cheltenham Festival odds: Facile Vega cut to 5/4 favourite for Supreme after winning debut over hurdles
Facile Vega maintained his unbeaten record with a foot-perfect display on his eagerly-anticipated hurdling debut at Fairyhouse. As a son of six-time Cheltenham Festival heroine Quevega, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old carried all before him in the bumper sphere last season - winning each of his four starts including big-race triumphs at the Dublin Racing Festival, the Cheltenham Festival and the Punchestown Festival.
SkySports
Many Clouds Chase: Grand National hero Noble Yeats storms to victory back at Aintree for Emmet Mullins
Grand National hero Noble Yeats made a spectacular return to Aintree in claiming the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase. Emmet Mullins' Irish raider was a 50/1 outsider in April when he provided amateur Sam Waley-Cohen with a fairytale farewell to the saddle and also became the first seven-year-old since Bogskar in 1940 to win the world's most famous steeplechase.
Sunderland cruise past Millwall to climb into top half of Championship
Sunderland climbed into the top 10 of the Championship as they made a winning return after the World Cup shutdown. Second-half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms enabled the Black Cats to claim a 3-0 victory over Millwall. The hosts effectively settled things with a two-goal burst...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth lose and Ipswich held; Barnsley win
Ipswich failed to fully capitalise on Plymouth's slip-up against Port Vale after conceding an equaliser to Fleetwood in the sixth minute of added time. With the Sky Bet League One leaders suffering their first home league defeat of the season courtesy of second-half goals from Tom Conlon and James Wilson, the Tractor Boys were on course to take top spot.
SkySports
Mansfield 2-1 Colchester: Lucas Akins seals late Stags win
Lucas Akins' 100th senior goal earned Mansfield a 2-1 stoppage-time victory over Colchester. The 33-year-old forward headed in just moments after being summoned from the bench by Nigel Clough, a decision which was greeted with howls of derision by home supporters due to earlier goal-scorer Will Swan being the player to make way.
SkySports
Rochdale 1-4 Harrogate: Town recover to secure emphatic win
Harrogate gave themselves a boost in the fight for Football League survival with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at fellow strugglers Rochdale. The home side took the lead in the eighth minute, Cameron John's corner to the near post turned into the roof of the net by James Ball. The visitors...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wayfinder faces Chepstow favourites Secret Reprieve and Elegant Escape in Welsh National Trial
We could see the next winner of the Welsh National as a classy field head to the trial at Chepstow on Saturday, while there is All-Weather Fast-Track Qualifier action at Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 1.37 Chepstow - Secret Reprieve & Wayfinder headline Welsh National trial. Last year's...
SkySports
League One and League Two goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday miss chance to go top
Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One after they were held to a goalless draw at Derby. In a game of few chances, Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale denied David McGoldrick and Derby stopper Joe Wildsmith saved from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the second half. Wednesday...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bonttay begins life over hurdles at Lingfield for trainer Fergal O'Brien
Lingfield gets the week off to a strong start with a top jumps card and there are nine races to feast on in the evening from Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 12.55 Lingfield - Magical Maggie faces smart bumper mare Bonttay. The Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535...
SkySports
Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham: Alfie May hits winner at The Valley
Alfie May scored the only goal as Cheltenham stretched their unbeaten league run to five games with a win at Charlton. May pounced late to grab the three points following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray. The only action of note in the first half fell to the visitors as...
Pub revellers celebrate as Three Lions go marching on in World Cup
The evening at The Eastney Tavern started with a moment of silence as the national anthem rang around the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.After this moment of tension ahead of the match against Senegal, the regular drinkers at the local pub in Southsea, Hampshire, broke out in a round of applause as England’s World Cup last 16 match against Senegal got under way.Mark Ellinor, 55, said he was excited to watch the match following the build-up during the week.He told the PA news agency ahead of the game: “I’m feeling confident, 2-1 to England, I am excited to see the...
SkySports
Doncaster 0-2 Walsall: Tom Knowles and Danny Johnson seal win
Walsall struck twice in the second half to see off Doncaster 2-0 and maintain their impressive run of form. Goals from strikers Tom Knowles and Danny Johnson ensured the visitors made it 13 points from their last five League Two games and moved within a point of the play-off places.
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Grimsby: Ethan Chislett grabs winner for Dons
Ethan Chislett's second-half strike fired AFC Wimbledon to a 1-0 victory over Grimsby at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. The game ebbed and flowed in a first-half stalemate before Chislett's goal helped extend the Dons' unbeaten streak in League Two in seven games. Gavan Holohan put Grimsby on the front...
SkySports
Royal Bond Novice Hurdle: Marine Nationale denies Irish Point in thrilling finish at Fairyhouse
Marine Nationale came with a late rattle to land the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Barry Connell-trained five-year-old headed into the contest unbeaten and took the step up to Grade One-level with aplomb under a cool ride from Michael O'Sullivan, who celebrated his first Grade One victory.
SkySports
Northampton 0-0 Tranmere: Goalless draw at Sixfields
Northampton lost ground on the top two in League Two as they were held to a goalless draw by Tranmere at Sixfields. Mitch Pinnock saw an early shot blocked for Northampton and Sam Hoskins fired just wide from long range, but the game's first big chance came at the other end where Josh Hawkes was denied by Lee Burge after 15 minutes.
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter beat Gloucester to reach semis with Northampton & Sale
Exeter Chiefs ran in seven tries as they beat Pool 1 rivals Gloucester to book their place in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals. They now finish top of Pool 1, joined in the last four by Pool 2 winners Sale and Pool 3 leaders Northampton. Saints can still be caught...
SkySports
Accrington 1-1 Oxford: Ethan Hamilton rescues point for Stanley
Oxford extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to seven games but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Accrington. James Henry gave Oxford a 58th minute lead before Ethan Hamilton fired home a 35-yard strike with six minutes remaining to rescue a point for Stanley. The closest...
