Daily Mail

Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'

A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
People

Police Officer and Wife, Parents of 2 Boys, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Weeks Apart: 'It's Devastating'

Mike and Laura Tomelloso were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other earlier this year Earlier this year, the lives of one California family were turned upside down. In February, Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy, according to KNBC. Within weeks, Temelloso's husband Michael also received life-changing news when doctors told the longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer that he had Stage 4 throat cancer, KABC reports. "It's devastating, and for [Laura] — going through...
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
New York Post

Does beer hold the key to fighting Alzheimer’s disease?

Hoppy beers, in moderation, could help to reduce dementia, a study suggests. Researchers from the University of Milano-Bicocca tested four common varieties of hop flower extracts that are found in beer to see how well they would help to prevent brain protein clumping, which can lead to Alzheimer’s. Hop...
BGR.com

Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer

A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
The Independent

Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer

A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...

