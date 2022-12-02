Read full article on original website
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor 2 years later
An Arizona woman is opening up about her five-year cancer battle to help inspire other women to take charge of their health. Alison O'Neill, now 49, said she first noticed a tiny mark on her cheek in 2017. "It looked like anything all of us have had in our life,...
Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'
A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
Police Officer and Wife, Parents of 2 Boys, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Weeks Apart: 'It's Devastating'
Mike and Laura Tomelloso were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other earlier this year Earlier this year, the lives of one California family were turned upside down. In February, Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy, according to KNBC. Within weeks, Temelloso's husband Michael also received life-changing news when doctors told the longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer that he had Stage 4 throat cancer, KABC reports. "It's devastating, and for [Laura] — going through...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Doctors told a 16-year-old that her aches were growing pains and suggested she lose weight. She had bone cancer.
After a diagnosis of osteosarcoma, Reanna Tillman had her knee and shoulder bone removed, and she's now paralyzed. Tillman had a baby girl in 2021.
A woman was told a tiny mark on her cheek was a clogged oil gland. Doctors later discovered it was a cancerous tumor.
Angiosarcoma on the skin can appear as a raised, swollen bump that looks like a bruise and grows over time.
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack while at a music festival was diagnosed with cancer just four hours later. Errin Shaw, 30, was at TRNSMT in Glasgow, in September last year when she suddenly felt intense pains in her chest, prompting her to ask her husband if she’d been stabbed.
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Does beer hold the key to fighting Alzheimer’s disease?
Hoppy beers, in moderation, could help to reduce dementia, a study suggests. Researchers from the University of Milano-Bicocca tested four common varieties of hop flower extracts that are found in beer to see how well they would help to prevent brain protein clumping, which can lead to Alzheimer’s. Hop...
My niece was given laxatives by doctors who fobbed her off her symptoms – months later we’re planning her funeral
A MUM-of-five died from cancer just months after she was fobbed off with laxatives by a doctor, her devastated family claim. Louise Gemma Gray, 34, had gone to her GP complaining of constipation and bleeding in April this year. She was given the laxatives despite previously undergoing surgery to have...
Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer
A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
America’s Got Talent Star Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 After Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Watch: "America's Got Talent" Star Jane Marczewski Dead at 31. Roslyn Singleton got her angel wings. The Ellen Show favorite has died after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. Her husband, fellow America's Got Talent alum Ray Singleton, confirmed his wife's death in an Instagram post on Nov. 16. She was 39 years old.
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
