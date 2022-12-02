Chad Brendel and David Simone are joined by Athletic Director John Cunningham, as well as Brian Fox of Cincinnati's NIL collective, Cincy Reigns, to discuss the conception of the collective and evolving relationship with the school and it's student athletes. Chad and Dave later discuss the ongoing hiring of Coach Scott Satterfield and his staff, plus a little preview talk of Saturday's upcoming Crosstown Shootout.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO