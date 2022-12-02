ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
** Portal explodes … The transfer portal is a huge topic of discussion and the NIL factor is weighed into any discussion these days be it transfers or recruiting. So we talked with one of our college football sources in the mix for a quick status report based on what he’s seeing.
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicated that tight ends coach Gerad Parker is seeing a...
Chad Brendel and David Simone are joined by Athletic Director John Cunningham, as well as Brian Fox of Cincinnati's NIL collective, Cincy Reigns, to discuss the conception of the collective and evolving relationship with the school and it's student athletes. Chad and Dave later discuss the ongoing hiring of Coach Scott Satterfield and his staff, plus a little preview talk of Saturday's upcoming Crosstown Shootout.
Media Day with the Lady Vols basketball team means a chance to ask players several get-to-know-you questions and at least one about hoops. This 2022-23 series will continue with Karoline Striplin. Striplin, a sophomore from Hartford, Alabama, made her first career start this week and posted a line score of...
