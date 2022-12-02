ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

As we finally pass 1,000 Pokemon, fans remember the creatures that the series forgot

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aPvT_0jVMuW1h00

With the Pokemon count now over 1000, players are giving their thoughts on the creatures left by the wayside.

Pokemon's bright and colourful world seems like a friendly place where all its inhabitants are treated equally. But over the years, as more and more collectable creatures have been added to the original 150, there's ever-increasing competition for a place in the spotlight. The recently launched Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a slew of new fighters to the franchise, but one player wants us to spare a thought for those that seem to have been completely forgotten about.

"What's a pokemon that seems to have fallen off the face of the earth?" asks user Shiny_Hypno on the Pokemon subreddit . In their opinion, the unlucky winners are Illumise and Volbeat, two Bug types introduced in Gen 3. "They aren't amazing Pokemon, but they're certainly not bad," says Shiny_Hypno. The player also laments the lack of Furfrou, Generation 6's cuddly canine, adding, "When was the last time Game Freak acknowledged Furfrou?"

whats_a_pokemon_that_seems_to_have_fell_of_the from r/pokemon

Fans quickly responded with the Pokemon they feel haven't been given the attention they deserve. Ironically Kecleon, who can use camouflage to appear almost invisible, was a popular choice with players. Castform, who changes form depending on the weather, was also mentioned. Another player waded into the discussion with, "I would totally use Victreebel if I could." While others reckon Psychic type Beheeyem should get more love.

According to Reddit user PlusVera, Patrat is the most forgotten Pokemon, and in a separate post , they reveal how they came to this conclusion. "It has not been obtainable in the wild since 2012," says Plus Vera. They also note that Patrat "has the lowest BST of all Gen V pokemon" and has had more manga appearances than Pokedex entries. Honourable mentions were also awarded to Snivy and Tepig, as well as Mythicals Zarude, Marshadow, and Zeraora.

In other Pokemon news, a new patch for Scarlet and Violet arrived earlier this week, which appears to have overlooked a popular duplication glitch .

If you're curious about our new games on the horizon, our Need for Speed Unbound review reveals that the open-world street racer is worth a look.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Witcher 3 Finally Fixing Major Complaint Players Have Had Since Launch

Seven years after its launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally being updated to fix one of the biggest complaints players have had since the game's initial release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The fix is coming alongside the next-gen release of the game coming later this month, but it's presumably being rolled out to all versions, though this isn't clarified.
game-news24.com

Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible

It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement

Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games

The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy