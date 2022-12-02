Best Buy's gaming PC deals offer big savings on this RTX 3070 system

Black Friday may be over but gaming PC deals are continuing at Best Buy with a great offer on a CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop. Currently $1,199.99 (was $1,449.99) , it may have an over the top name, but it offers some great hardware for the price thanks to the $250 saving. Unusually for this price range, you get a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, something that usually costs a touch more to see. Usually, you'd see a RTX 3060 GPU or a weaker processor than the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 that is included here. Essentially, this is one of the gaming PC deals that's worth paying attention to, providing you with more than you'd usually get.

While CyberPowerPC only briefly features among our look at the best gaming PCs , it's still a reliable name. With slightly garish towers, they still include all the essentials like a good cooling system, plenty of USB ports (eight in this case), RGB lighting, and a window to see what's going on inside. Excellent cable management can be seen through the window so it's a well-made prebuilt gaming desktop. A basic keyboard and mouse is also bundled in, although we'd expect anyone researching gaming PC deals to be aiming a bit higher here with their investments.

You'll find more information on this CyberPowerPC deal below, along with plenty of other gaming PC deals further down the page.

