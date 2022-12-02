Grab an RTX 3080 machine for just $1,569 in Walmart's gaming laptop deals

Walmart is continuing its run of excellent gaming laptop deals with a great price on a MSI GP66 Leopard gaming rig. Currently priced at $1,569.99 (was $1,849.00) , it's substantially cheaper than the average RTX 3080 laptop. While the MSI GP66 Leopard dropped to $1,399 briefly during the Black Friday gaming laptop flash sales, even this price is an exceptional boost over the cheapest $1,759 prices we often see. If you're looking for a well-specced rig and you missed out during Black Friday, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals for you.

The MSI GP66 Leopard offers an Intel Core i7 11800H processor along with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Crucially, there's the all-important and extra powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that we don't ordinarily see in this price range. Paired up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, it's exactly what you need to be able to play games at a high quality level on the move. The laptop also offers a SteelSeries constructed per-key RGB gaming keyboard built-in so it should feel good to use. An advanced cooling system continues a trend of features you may not always get with other gaming laptop deals in this price range. Excellent value for a RTX 3080 laptop, the MSI GP66 Leopard should last most gamers a long time, even if it didn't feature in our look at the best gaming laptops .

You'll find more information on the MSI GP66 Leopard below, as well as plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

