Noble County, OK

KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK
pdjnews.com

News Briefs

The Wagon Wheel band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will be at the old community building located at Fourth and Woolsey Avenue. For more information, please contact C. R. Frank at 405-612-7909. Embrace Grace will be hosting...
MORRISON, OK
5newsonline.com

Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints

NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
NEWKIRK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Mirrors of Yesterday

Frontier Public School Division 5 winners in the Noble County Conservation District poster contest were Alena Sly, 1st place local; Audrey Kincannon, 2nd place local; Daxton Crowell 3rd place local. Perry City Council filled their membership with the approval of Mayor Bud Hollingsworth’s appointments of Richard Haynes and Jerry Cronin...
KOCO

Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house

EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
EDMOND, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Dec. 1

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:24 a.m. police responded to the Valero in the 300 block of west Grand for a report of a found wallet. A report was made. At 12:59 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of east Grand and arrested William...
PONCA CITY, OK
news9.com

Pawnee Co. Commissioners Looking Into Sheriff's Office Spending

Pawnee County Commissioners are concerned about the amount of money being spent in the sheriff's office. Sheriff Darrin Varnell said the money he’s spending is to run the department and believes these claims are politically based. Varnell said he has to pay for day-to-day operations. “Our jail food averages...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
enidbuzz.com

No Criminal Conduct Found At Enid Public Library

ENID, OK - At the November 16th library board meeting, allegations of criminal conduct by library employees involving social media software, principally a chat software app called Discord, were brought to the attention of the city manager and city attorney. These allegations were immediately referred to the Enid Police Department. The police department investigated the allegations and found no evidence of criminal conduct.
ENID, OK

