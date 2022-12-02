Read full article on original website
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Video shows several drivers crossing the yellow line to get around traffic at 33rd and Kelly in Edmond causing safety issue
Drivers at one busy Edmond intersection have started making their own rules on the road. Frustrated drivers at the intersection of Kelly and 33rd have resorted to driving on the wrong side of the road during rush hour and it was all caught on camera.
News Briefs
The Wagon Wheel band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will be at the old community building located at Fourth and Woolsey Avenue. For more information, please contact C. R. Frank at 405-612-7909. Embrace Grace will be hosting...
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of...
Newkirk police arrest Kansas residents on drug trafficking complaints
NEWKIRK — Two Kansas residents are being held in the Kay County Detention Center after being arrested by Newkirk police on drug trafficking charges. Newkirk police chief Kevin Main said that officer Mike Ryan conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger at 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 9th and Elm.
Mirrors of Yesterday
Frontier Public School Division 5 winners in the Noble County Conservation District poster contest were Alena Sly, 1st place local; Audrey Kincannon, 2nd place local; Daxton Crowell 3rd place local. Perry City Council filled their membership with the approval of Mayor Bud Hollingsworth’s appointments of Richard Haynes and Jerry Cronin...
Man accused in quadruple murder at marijuana farm returned to Oklahoma, in jail
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of murdering four people and injuring another in an execution-style shooting at a marijuana farm is back in Oklahoma. On Nov. 20, three men and a woman were murdered and another victim was injured in a shooting at a marijuana farm near Hennessey in Kingfisher County. All five victims were identified as Chinese Nationals.
Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house
EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
DEQ issues emergency order after sewage, untreated wastewater found coming from facility
The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order Friday against a wastewater treatment facility in west Edmond. The order says sewage and untreated wastewater from a facility near Northwest 192nd Street and Portland Avenue got into Bluff Creek and has traveled several miles. On Nov. 30, the DEQ received...
Body of a 50-Year Old Man Found by Constructions Workers in Osage County
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday. According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the...
Ponca City police logs Dec. 1
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:24 a.m. police responded to the Valero in the 300 block of west Grand for a report of a found wallet. A report was made. At 12:59 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of east Grand and arrested William...
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Pawnee Co. Commissioners Looking Into Sheriff's Office Spending
Pawnee County Commissioners are concerned about the amount of money being spent in the sheriff's office. Sheriff Darrin Varnell said the money he’s spending is to run the department and believes these claims are politically based. Varnell said he has to pay for day-to-day operations. “Our jail food averages...
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
No Criminal Conduct Found At Enid Public Library
ENID, OK - At the November 16th library board meeting, allegations of criminal conduct by library employees involving social media software, principally a chat software app called Discord, were brought to the attention of the city manager and city attorney. These allegations were immediately referred to the Enid Police Department. The police department investigated the allegations and found no evidence of criminal conduct.
