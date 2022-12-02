Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pdjnews.com
Cowboy, Cowgirl track and field scorches Boston
Oklahoma State track & field kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season Saturday with several impressive performances, highlighted by Alex Maier, Fouad Messaoudi and Natalie Cook each breaking school records at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston. “We had a great day today all around,” Director of Track & Field...
pdjnews.com
UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17
The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
pdjnews.com
News Briefs
The Wagon Wheel band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will be at the old community building located at Fourth and Woolsey Avenue. For more information, please contact C. R. Frank at 405-612-7909. Embrace Grace will be hosting...
Comments / 0