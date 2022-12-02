ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring

The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal. Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

2-4-7: Oklahoma Sooners

No. 13 Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th at 5:30 p.m. from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) and the Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big XII) will be shown on ESPN. OU is guided by...
NORMAN, OK
pdjnews.com

Sooners use late spark to run away from Rebels

NORMAN – In a battle that pitted one of the nation’s most prolific offenses vs. one of the best defensive teams in the country, it was a 15-2 run over the final 5:50 of regulation that sparked Oklahoma past Ole Miss, 69-59, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss

The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season. After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels. The Sooners are now...
NORMAN, OK
pdjnews.com

UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment

MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Tinker Air Force Base could be adding to its fleet

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Tinker Air Force Base announced it could be replacing some of its old tanker jets with new ones, those working with the aircraft reacted to the news. "For my brothers and sisters who have flown the 135 and sweated so much," said Maj. James Magill, a KC-46A pilot, "We now have a working air conditioner."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas

Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

