Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Portal Departures Who 'Did Not Contribute in Any Way'
There are a dozen Sooners in the transfer portal, but Venables says they didn't "carve out a niche" their impact on the roster this year was minimal.
Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring
The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal. Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
Carl Albert and Wagoner Win State Titles Saturday
The first weekend of state championship games in Oklahoma high school football ended on Saturday with two more title games.
Oklahoma fans reveling in Lincoln Riley's latest defensive collapse at USC
Lincoln Riley quickly turned the USC Trojans into one of the best offensive teams in college football. But his defensive acumen continues to be called into question. The Trojans' woeful defense took center stage Friday night in front of a prime time national television audience in the Pac-12 football championship game. And it was ugly.
2-4-7: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 13 Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th at 5:30 p.m. from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) and the Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big XII) will be shown on ESPN. OU is guided by...
pdjnews.com
Sooners use late spark to run away from Rebels
NORMAN – In a battle that pitted one of the nation’s most prolific offenses vs. one of the best defensive teams in the country, it was a 15-2 run over the final 5:50 of regulation that sparked Oklahoma past Ole Miss, 69-59, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The...
News On 6
OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss
The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season. After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels. The Sooners are now...
Another gold ball for Midwest City Carl Albert in 5A title-game triumph
By Michael Kinney | Photos by Christian Potts Video by Glen Brockenbush EDMOND - Carl Albert was in a drought. It hadn’t won a state championship since 2020 and it was something they remembered every time they walked past the school’s trophy room. While one year is a blip on the calendar ...
pdjnews.com
UCO to graduate nearly 1,000 students at Fall Commencement Ceremonies, December 16-17
The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 987 graduates during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremonies Dec. 16-17, in Central’s Hamilton Field House. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows: 1 p.m....
Legends Bar in Chickasha is stuffed with legends including the owner himself.
McNatt's roadhouse has proof of the many roads he's been down during his own life, starting with an Elvis Presley concert we saw at age 9.
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
KOCO
WATCH: Lion cubs introduced to outdoor habitat at OKC Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo provided a good look at the four African lion cubs born earlier this year. The zoo posted a video to social media showing Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango being introduced to their outdoor habitat. They’ve been exposed to the habitat for a bit in the mornings in the past week before the zoo opens each day.
Mustang man wins big prize from Publishers Clearing House
It’s a lucky day for one Mustang resident.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
Here are the candidates campaigning for OKC City Council seats
Most people vying for an OKC City Council seat have been campaigning well before the filing period Dec. 5,6,7 for the Feb election. The post Here are the candidates campaigning for OKC City Council seats appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Tinker Air Force Base could be adding to its fleet
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Tinker Air Force Base announced it could be replacing some of its old tanker jets with new ones, those working with the aircraft reacted to the news. "For my brothers and sisters who have flown the 135 and sweated so much," said Maj. James Magill, a KC-46A pilot, "We now have a working air conditioner."
Dream of a plaza in OKC Calle Dos Cinco district becoming reality
Some at the big reveal of the plaza in Calle Dos Cinco in Historic Capitol Hill were only a few years old when the idea first came about. The post Dream of a plaza in OKC Calle Dos Cinco district becoming reality appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Oklahoma City To Adopt For Christmas
Are you looking to expand your family with a furry friend? Thousands of dogs are waiting in shelters and rescue centers for their forever homes. It’s important to consider, though, if you are ready for the responsibilities of owning a puppy. There is nothing more heartbreaking for these dogs than being returned to a shelter or rescue. If you live in Oklahoma City and are ready to make the commitment to adopt, keep reading. Here we have a list of 7 adorable puppies in Oklahoma City to adopt for Christmas.
