WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Lilly Endowment launches $75 million Christian preaching initiative
The Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment has announced the launch of a $75 million initiative to help Christian pastors strengthen their preaching abilities. The Compelling Preaching initiative aims to foster preaching that better inspires, encourages, and guides people in their Christian faith in more engaging and effective ways. Organizations may submit proposals for up to $1.25 million over as many as five years to design and implement programs that will help pastors enhance their preaching practices to reach individuals both within and beyond congregations, including efforts to assist pastors in utilizing different forms of communication to share their message more effectively.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
Franklin Community student collects blankets for deputies as senior project
A senior project turned into a wave of positivity for Franklin student, Jackson Baker, who decided to collect blankets for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
bsquarebulletin.com
Next year’s first ruling on a Bloomington annexation lawsuit could depend on meaning of “proceeding”
At the end of a Friday hearing that lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, special judge Nathan Nikirk did not issue a ruling in the case that remonstrators against Bloomington’s annexation have brought to the court. Friday’s hearing involved the remonstrators in Area 1A and Area 1B, who...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana DB, member of 2020 recruiting class, reveals transfer portal decision
The Indiana secondary took a hit on Sunday as a DB announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Chris Keys, a redshirt freshman, announced his decision to leave Indiana and enter the transfer portal on Sunday. The DB made his announcement on Twitter, thanking the university and stating that he will be entering the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is good. Rutgers is where good teams go to die.
Hey, remember when No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball beat the No. 18 University of North Carolina? That was so cool for the Hoosiers. Anyway, Rutgers University absolutely blasted Indiana because of course it did. The Hoosiers suffered their first defeat of the season, an ugly 63-48 drubbing by a...
Father receives kidney from daughter’s sorority sister
Curtis Warfield received the ultimate blessing when his daughter’s sorority sister and roommate, Rosalyn stepped up to donate him her kidney.
WTHI
"Tensions could be a little high..." Law enforcement ready to protect community against any parade threats
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The streets of downtown Terre Haute will be lit up come Saturday night. It's all for the Light Your Way Christmas Parade sponsored by Saint Mary of the Woods College. The college's Director of Conferences and Events John Mace said the parade's goal is to be as bright as possible.
