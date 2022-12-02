ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Lil Wayne Responds After Nick Cannon Reveals He Was Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Lil Wayne speaks out following Nick Cannon’s health scare. Last week, Nick Cannon shared a picture of himself in the hospital bed. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
SZA On New Album, ODB Collab, + What Makes Her Not Want to Put Out Music Again

SZA stopped to talk to Nessa, to have a great conversation and reveal exclusive details about her new album SOS, which is out this Friday (Dec. 9). The New Jersey native also gives her reaction to CTRL being triple platinum, explains how she chose the 23 songs on her next album, not letting people listen to the project before it came out, and more.
Keke Palmer Reacts To Being Called Ugly For Wearing No Makeup

On Tuesday (Dec 6.), Keke Palmer clapped back at internet trolls calling her “ugly” after her boyfriend Darius Dalton Jackson shared photos of her without makeup on. “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” the actress wrote on Twitter account.

