Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Lil Wayne Responds After Nick Cannon Reveals He Was Hospitalized With Pneumonia
Lil Wayne speaks out following Nick Cannon’s health scare. Last week, Nick Cannon shared a picture of himself in the hospital bed. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Rihanna’s Company Sued! Nas & 21 Collab After Controversy, Kanye Kim Divorce Details
The Wrap Up with L’Orèal Luchi, keeping you informed on everything that happened in hip hop culture this week:. Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty is accused of defrauding customers. The company will pay $1.2 million to settle a California lawsuit RiRi’s company modified its website, automatic renewal alerts, store credit, and advertising methods.
SZA On New Album, ODB Collab, + What Makes Her Not Want to Put Out Music Again
SZA stopped to talk to Nessa, to have a great conversation and reveal exclusive details about her new album SOS, which is out this Friday (Dec. 9). The New Jersey native also gives her reaction to CTRL being triple platinum, explains how she chose the 23 songs on her next album, not letting people listen to the project before it came out, and more.
Fans Concerned After Young M.A Spotted With A Cane, Riding Scooter In Grocery Store
A viral video seemingly shows Young M.A in a grocery store, riding a scooter, with a cane on her lap. “Damn young ma one of my fav rappers fr & if you listen to her sh*t you’d know she been struggling…” says one fan on Twitter.
Tory Lanez Hit With Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez has been hit with a third felony charge as he awaits jury selection in the trail over claims that he shot his former friend Megan Thee Stallion, according to Rolling Stone. The case has been pending since 2020. According to Rolling Stone, prosecutors added the new charge of...
Keke Palmer Reacts To Being Called Ugly For Wearing No Makeup
On Tuesday (Dec 6.), Keke Palmer clapped back at internet trolls calling her “ugly” after her boyfriend Darius Dalton Jackson shared photos of her without makeup on. “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” the actress wrote on Twitter account.
