Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
ATLANTA – Georgia basketball head coach Mike White came mere inches short of winning his first rivalry game. The Bulldogs (7-3) had a chance. With seven seconds remaining and trailing by a point, Terry Roberts attempted to inbound a pass that was stolen by the outstretched fingertips of Jalon Moore.
