Halep scores important first victory in bid to clear her name after doping ban
Simona Halep made the first big step toward clearing her name as the Romanian was able to pinpoint where the banned substance in her body came from. Halep was suspended from tennis earlier this year after it became public that she tested positive for a banned substance twice. Halep first tested positive after the US Open and then tested positive once more when she submitted another sample.
Seles heaps praise on Osaka: "She reminds me of somebody like me, but even better"
Former legendary player Monica Seles sees a lot of similarities between herself and Osaka, particularly in how they approach tennis. Seles has a pretty aggressive approach to tennis never really shying away from hitting the ball really hard and Naomi Osaka shares that with her. The Japanese player was among the heaviest of hitters when she got on Tour and many compared her to Serena Williams.
"I would not like to miss the Olympics, it would be my last one": Monfils has one final focus as attention shifts after becoming a father
Gael Monfils is targeting an appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics with retirement possibly coming after that event. Monfils is getting up there in age and it makes it very hard to compete with the increasing number of young talents that are coming through. His hope is to be able to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics where the top-ranked players from each country will play.
Clijsters heaps praise on World No.1 Swiatek: "She has an open mindset to learn and absorb from all the greats that walk around at the Grand Slams"
According to Kim Clijsters, Iga Swiatek has an open mindset to learn and absorb from all the great players around the Tour. Swiatek underwent a major change in the past year emerging as the undisputed number one in women's tennis. It's quite a stark contrast to the player we saw at the WTA Finals in 2021 when she was spotted crying on the court struggling to keep going in a match against Sakkari.
Sabalenka shares tactic conversation with Badosa ahead of World Tennis League: "I hope Novak Djokovic does everything, we'll rest"
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are in the same team for the World Tennis League and they talked about tactics ahead of the event. The screenshot of the conversation was shared on social media by Aryna Sabalenka and it contains some hilarious parts with Badosa hoping for Novak Djokovic to carry the team to success. Team Falcons consists of the occasional doubles partners and Djokovic and Dimitrov.
Kyrgios on reasoning behind Diriyah Tennis Cup appearance: "I love travelling to places where you don't know much about tennis, and trying to draw attention to the sport"
Nick Kyrgios shares his reason for attending the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudia Arabia and its promotion of tennis. Kyrgios is among the players that will play tennis in Saudi Arabia this week and like most of them, he caught some criticism for it. Kyrgios is not one to be affected by criticism much as he's dealt with it for years but he did explain why he is attending the event.
"It bought me a lot of confidence for the season": Medvedev looks back on 2019 Diriyah Tennis Cup triumph as return incoming
Daniil Medvedev is happy about making a return to the Diriyah Cup as he won the 2019 edition of the event and it makes him very confident for the upcoming season. Medvedev had one of the best years of his career in 2020 and it came after he won the Diriyah Tennis Cup before the season. The triumph he experienced there gave him a lot of confidence moving forward as he explained during his pre-event press conference:
Norrie sets sights on World Number One spot going into 2023 season: "There are still 13 players better than me so I need to improve"
Cameron Norrie has high hopes for the 2023 season as he wishes to come closer to his ultimate goal which is number one in the world. While it might sound unrealistic on the first read, Norrie did improve every year since breaking out a few years so there is reason to believe he might improve further. After all, he's top 15 in the world and he earned that spot with his consistent play.
Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”
Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.
Field set for Diriyah Tennis Cup: Top four seeds Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Fritz and Rublev joined by Kyrgios, Thiem, Zverev and Wawrinka among others
The Diriyah Tennis Cup is only days away with the first day being December 8th and we know now who will compete in the event. It's not a hugely popular event among pundits and fans due to the background of it but most of them will still tune in to watch some of the best play each other. We should expect some great tennis because the hefty prize money will certainly motivate most to play their best or close to their best.
Schedule and format for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Fritz and Zverev
Daniil Medvedev will headline the field at the Diriyah Tennis Cup as the Russian hopes to win the event again as he did a couple of years ago. The event was able to draw a huge crowd of very good tennis players primarily due to a very high prize money total which most of them don't get to see that often. Players like Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Fritz, Zverev and others will be battling it out over three days of action.
Former champion Sofia Kenin to kick off 2023 campaign at Hobart International in January
2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will be making her return to the WTA circuit next season at the Hobart International, which will run from January 9-14, 2023. Kenin, who lifted the Hobart title in 2019, was injury-stricken for the bulk of the 2022 season. The former World No.4 saw her ranking drop outside the top 300, but has slowly been climbing her way back up as she competes in various WTA 125k events.
Svitolina takes pride in role as mother with pictures from Ukraine-relief Gala Dinner: "Mum job 24/7"
Elina Svitolina takes great pride in being a mother as she posted a picture of herself and the Baby at a Ukraine gala. Svitolina gave birth earlier this year to her first daughter Skai and glimpses of the baby have been shared before. She took her baby daughter to the Ukraine-relief Gala Dinner posting a photo of them with the caption:
Novak Djokovic loses top earner spot to Carlos Alcaraz after ATP awards bonus to players
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the top earner in 2022 after all as Carlos Alcaraz received a sizeable bonus from the ATP. The bonus prize money is awarded each year at the end of it and is mainly determined by how many ATP events like Masters players play and how well they do. Alcaraz won two of them (Miami, Madrid) which earned him quite a bit of bonus money compared to Djokovic who missed a lot of them.
Nadal and Alcaraz set to face off in Las Vegas exhibition touted in boxing-style "The Slam: Nadal v Alcaraz"
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a Last Vegas exhibition match on March 5th 2023 in Las Vegas. The match between Alcaraz and Nadal will certainly draw a pretty big crowd as it's basically the past and somewhat present of Spanish tennis and the future of it. They played once on US soil before and it was in the Indian Wells semi-final last year with Nadal winning a very exciting match.
Navratilova reacts to old quote on self belief showing up on bench in Spain: “Thanks for that needed a pick me up”
Martina Navratilova reacted to a fan showing her a bench in Spain next to a tennis court featuring her quote about self-belief. A very prominent user of social media, Navratilova never seems far away from Twitter. She's active there every day interacting with fans on multiple topics and she reacted to a fan sending her a picture of a bench in Spain with her quote.
Coach Mark Philippoussis hits back at criticism surrounding Tsitsipas social media: "They are real unlike what most social media is like"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been in the news a lot lately and all for the wrong reasons as the Greek player continues to get criticism on social media. It's something he's fully aware which is why he addressed his haters directly with his final 2022 season post but the hate keeps coming. In a recent batch of photos Tsitsipas posted on social media fans once again slammed him for taking a vacation and not working on his tennis.
Kyrgios jokes on ATP Awards snub: "To be honest I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final"
Nick Kyrgios joked about the ATP Awards explaining that he should have been nominated for coach of the year after getting to the Wimbledon final. Kyrgios understood a long time ago that he doesn't work well with a tennis coach and he assumed the role for himself. He coaches himself prior to match, during a match and after matches. He does have a team but no coach.
Tsitsipas feels he owes Rublev an apology: "What I said in that press conference was very unfair and not correct"
Ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, Tsitsipas admitted that he owes Andrey Rublev an apology for his comments at the ATP Finals. Rublev ousted Tsitsipas from the ATP Finals as he won the crucial match that was the deciding one as to who would continue in the semi-finals. Tsitsipas made some interesting comments after the match claiming that he was the better player.
