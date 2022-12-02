ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
NBC News

The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022

Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
WWD

Adrian Chang Opens ‘The Love of Couture’ Exhibition With Star-Studded K11 Night Gala

SHANGHAI — K11 Night, also known as “Asia’s Met Gala,” returned for its second edition at Hong Kong‘s “culture-retail” landmark K11 Musea last Saturday. Hundreds of guests attended the gala, celebrating the opening of “The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time,” the Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng‘s sophomore couture exhibition.More from WWDParis Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through ClothingA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in Bentonville"Azzedine Alaïa, Another Way to Look at Fashion: The Tati Collection" Exhibition in Paris Abiding by this year’s dress code “Couture with Love,” fashion A-listers, celebrities, socialites,...
The Independent

Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’

Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was...
ConsumerAffairs

Amazon's holiday shopping weekend highlights more gift ideas, discounts

While Amazon has been prepping shoppers for the holiday season for months now, its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were expected to be the main events of the big holiday shopping weekend. Now, with five days of sales in the rearview mirror, Amazon is reporting that hundreds of millions...
Refinery29

Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap

Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

A Look Ahead: 12/4/22

A peek at what’s on tap in the Independent this week. Monday: A review of Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson. Tuesday: In “The One That Got Away,” Samantha Neugebauer looks back at Joy Williams’ Harrow: A Novel. Wednesday: Podcast: Soyica Diggs...
The Guardian

Violent Night review – a nutcracking Christmas horror-comedy

Anyone hauling themselves out of the bloated, bilious and self-pitying tail-end of a particularly gruelling family Christmas might appreciate how a string of fairy lights could be repurposed as a garrotting wire, or that a set of nutcrackers might do some serious damage. But it’s a testament to the commitment to festive carnage in the comedy horror Violent Night that something as innocuous as a candy cane is weaponised (along with more obviously dangerous seasonal trappings such as ornamental icicles and an extremely pointy nativity star).
dcnewsnow.com

Best gift for teachers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Teachers are busy planning new lessons, shopping for supplies and cleaning and organizing their classrooms, even before they begin teaching your child. A gift is a wonderful way to show your appreciation for a teacher’s hard work and sacrifice. Whether...

Comments / 0

Community Policy