Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Kim Clijsters defeats US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in exhibition match at Champions Series in Orlando
International Tennis Hall of Famer and legendary player, Kim Clijsters was involved at the Champions Series Tennis event in Orlando over this past weekend and faced Leylah Fernandez, current World No.40 and last year's US Open finalist. Clijsters rolled back the years with a 7-5 win over the 20-year-old Canadian...
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Bollettieri passes away: Legendary former coach of Williams Sisters, Sharapova, Agassi among others
Legendary former coach of many greats including the Williams sisters, Agassi and others, Nick Bollettieri passed away as confirmed by Tommy Haas. There have been rumours about his passing away a few days ago but the coach reassured everyone with a social media post that he was feeling fine. Unfortunately, a few days later he did pass away as he was in ill health for quite a while.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios on reasoning behind Diriyah Tennis Cup appearance: "I love travelling to places where you don't know much about tennis, and trying to draw attention to the sport"
Nick Kyrgios shares his reason for attending the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudia Arabia and its promotion of tennis. Kyrgios is among the players that will play tennis in Saudi Arabia this week and like most of them, he caught some criticism for it. Kyrgios is not one to be affected by criticism much as he's dealt with it for years but he did explain why he is attending the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Return to action confirmed for Venus Williams, set to face Danielle Collins in inaugural Women's Tennis Classic Showcase at Dallas Open
After recently dropping hints at a tennis return in 2023, Venus Williams will at the very least play at the Dallas Open next February in the inaugural Women's Tennis Classic Showcase, it has been confirmed. Williams will face Australian Open finalist, Danielle Collins soon after the trip Down Under is...
tennisuptodate.com
Field set for Diriyah Tennis Cup: Top four seeds Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Fritz and Rublev joined by Kyrgios, Thiem, Zverev and Wawrinka among others
The Diriyah Tennis Cup is only days away with the first day being December 8th and we know now who will compete in the event. It's not a hugely popular event among pundits and fans due to the background of it but most of them will still tune in to watch some of the best play each other. We should expect some great tennis because the hefty prize money will certainly motivate most to play their best or close to their best.
tennisuptodate.com
Schedule and format for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Fritz and Zverev
Daniil Medvedev will headline the field at the Diriyah Tennis Cup as the Russian hopes to win the event again as he did a couple of years ago. The event was able to draw a huge crowd of very good tennis players primarily due to a very high prize money total which most of them don't get to see that often. Players like Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Kyrgios, Fritz, Zverev and others will be battling it out over three days of action.
tennisuptodate.com
"I would not like to miss the Olympics, it would be my last one": Monfils has one final focus as attention shifts after becoming a father
Gael Monfils is targeting an appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics with retirement possibly coming after that event. Monfils is getting up there in age and it makes it very hard to compete with the increasing number of young talents that are coming through. His hope is to be able to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics where the top-ranked players from each country will play.
tennisuptodate.com
"Where it all started" - Auger-Aliassime tracing back family roots with visit to Togo during off-season
Felix Auger-Aliassime is exploring his heritage in the off-season as he made his way to Togo, where his father was born. Auger-Aliassime was born in Canada to a father from Togo and mother from Canada and he posted a photo on Instagram of himself on a tennis court in Togo. He captioned the photo:
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia receives medal of honor from home city of Lyon
WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia was honored in her hometown of Lyon by getting the medal of honour of the city. Garcia's 2022 keeps getting better as she added yet another honor to her honors list. The French player received the medal of honor of Lyon for her tennis exploits this year which include several trophies including the WTA Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 United Cup Prize Money and Participation Fees confirmed with $15m overall on offer
The 2022 United Cup is a mixed event that will continue the legacy of the now-defunct Hopman Cup with both ATP and WTA players competing together. The Hopman Cup was a hugely popular event among tennis fans and the United Cup has a chance to be as well. It's played as a team competition with countries going up against each other and the first edition will have a pretty great lineup of players playing.
tennisuptodate.com
"It bought me a lot of confidence for the season": Medvedev looks back on 2019 Diriyah Tennis Cup triumph as return incoming
Daniil Medvedev is happy about making a return to the Diriyah Cup as he won the 2019 edition of the event and it makes him very confident for the upcoming season. Medvedev had one of the best years of his career in 2020 and it came after he won the Diriyah Tennis Cup before the season. The triumph he experienced there gave him a lot of confidence moving forward as he explained during his pre-event press conference:
tennisuptodate.com
McNamee on Djokovic’s Australian Open return: “Certainly adds gravy and gravitas to the whole thing”
Former tournament director of the Australian Open Paul McNamee hopes that Djokovic will win the 10th one this year as he proved himself a person of principle this year. McNamee is a fan of Djokovic and he's followed him keenly over the past few years. The Australian served as the tournament director of the Australian Open until 2006 and he'd like to see Djokovic win the 2023 edition which would give him his 10th.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters backs Djokovic to make statement with Australian Open return: “He's going to be more motivated than ever”
Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz and McEnroe congratulate US National Team despite exit from World Cup: "Positive times ahead"
Taylor Fritz and Patrick McEnroe congratulated the US football team on their result at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The team played a rather solid event getting to the knockout stages but also losing to the Netherlands. It was a good effort from the country where the sport is not among the most popular ones although it's gaining popularity quickly.
tennisuptodate.com
Historic number of Americans finish in the year-end Top 50 ATP Rankings for the 2022 season, equaling 26-year old record
The 2022 ATP season saw several records set and milestones achieved, with numerous players surpassing expectations as they captured titles and moved up the ATP Ranking table. Outside of surprise trophy winners and resurgent superstars, a metric for player success was their movement up or down the rankings. Although some countries featured players who made great individual improvements, the United States as a whole saw a cumulative movement of players into the world's top players.
tennisuptodate.com
John Isner sets new feat by ending the 2022 season as oldest player in the Top 100
American John Isner may be approaching the twilight of his career, but the North Carolina native still has a lot of gas left in the tank. Isner has been a staple on the ATP circuit for over a decade, but with his career winding down, the towering UGA product has slowly shifted his focus to his growing family. Nonetheless, Isner is still considered a threat on tour, and his performance during the 2022 season has seen him finish inside the Top 50 on the ATP Ranking Table.
tennisuptodate.com
United Cup Schedule confirmed including hotly anticipated clash between Nadal and Kyrgios
The United Cup will make its debut in the 2023 season calendar kicking off the tennis season down under in Australia. It's an event that will feature both ATP and WTA tennis players and it's basically what the Hopman Cup used to be many years ago. Players will compete under the banners of their native countries with some countries sending a strong teams.
tennisuptodate.com
Halep scores important first victory in bid to clear her name after doping ban
Simona Halep made the first big step toward clearing her name as the Romanian was able to pinpoint where the banned substance in her body came from. Halep was suspended from tennis earlier this year after it became public that she tested positive for a banned substance twice. Halep first tested positive after the US Open and then tested positive once more when she submitted another sample.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks qualifies for 2023 Australian Open following maiden WTA 125k title and Top 100 debut
Rising American tennis talent Alycia Parks made her top 100 debut on Monday after winning her maiden singles title at the WTA level this weekend. The 21-year-old, who started the week at no. 134 in the rankings, won the Andorra Open - a WTA 125k event - on Sunday after a 6-1 6-4 win over Rebecca Peterson in the final.By breaking into the top 100, Parks will enter the singles main draw of the 2023 Australian Open next month.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka shares tactic conversation with Badosa ahead of World Tennis League: "I hope Novak Djokovic does everything, we'll rest"
Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are in the same team for the World Tennis League and they talked about tactics ahead of the event. The screenshot of the conversation was shared on social media by Aryna Sabalenka and it contains some hilarious parts with Badosa hoping for Novak Djokovic to carry the team to success. Team Falcons consists of the occasional doubles partners and Djokovic and Dimitrov.
Comments / 0