E! News

Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz

Watch: Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz. In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Her and Kobe's 6-Year-Old Daughter Bianka

Watch: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday. Vanessa Bryant took a magical approach to celebrating her daughter Bianka's birthday. Vanessa posted a sweet birthday tribute to the 6-year-old, with whom she shares with the late Kobe Bryant, alongside a series of snaps from their day at Disneyland—including at the exclusive, famed Club 33 and on the Jungle Cruise ride.
Ingram Atkinson

Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings

What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
Upworthy

Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom

Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
People

Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant

The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
Essence

Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl

Let's talk about how she’s been serving looks left and right. Zaya Wade has been making a name for herself apart from her star-studded family. Recently, she’s been on everyone’s mood boards as she’s been posting on her Instagram glamorous outfits. Zaya’s sense of style comes naturally as both her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, are a very stylish couple. We’re seeing many celebrity children grow up to come into their own, and Zaya’s personal growth and style evolution are parallel to her confidence rising.

