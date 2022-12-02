Insider: Why Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery doesn't think he was a fit as play caller

On Sunday, Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark will have the opportunity to take on his former team when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Ford Field. When the Lions signed Chark to a 1-year, $10 million deal, the hope was that he would come in and immediately provide a vertical thread for the offense. Unfortunately, Chark has missed six games with an injury, and he has really not been able to fully get going. He hopes that changes on Sunday against the Jaguars.

