College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured

CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
TIP LEADS TO NAVASOTA MAN’S DRUG ARREST
A Navasota man was arrested on Friday night after police found a large amount of drugs in his residence. Navasota Police were dispatched at 6:30pm to a house on the 700 block of Teague Street after they received information from Grimes County Precinct Three Constable Wes Male that there were narcotics inside.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Four people were arrested over the weekend on outstanding warrants and other offences. Brenham Police report that late Friday night at 11:30, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 2300 block of South Market Street in reference to a subject with active warrants for his arrest being seen in the area. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who was in a vehicle and ordered him to step out, which he disregard and drove away from Cpl. Dudenhoeffer. Officer Bruno was able to pull out and behind Vela with her emergency equipment activated which Vela continued to disregard as she and Cpl. Dudenhoeffer pursued him. Vela pulled off the roadway in the 2200 block of South Market Street and exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot, but stopped and was able to be taken into custody without further incident. Once in custody, Vela was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as four pills of Trazodone, without a prescription. Vela was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on Warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Criminal Trespass, as well as charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle.
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting on Peach Creek in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — On December 5, 2022, at around 7:00 am MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an Assault with a Firearm call in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive in New Caney. Upon arrival deputies learned that a 31 year old white male had been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE
One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley. The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39. DPS says a 2014 Nissan...
College Station Fire Department Activity
College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
DPS Investigating Fatality Crashes In Madison, Grimes, And Burleson Counties
DPS reports the collision of a pickup, a SUV, and a semi on Highway 21 west of North Zulch Monday afternoon killed two of the drivers. They were identified as the driver of the truck, 81 year old James Nash of Leona and the driver of the SUV, 76 year old Carole Martin of Normangee. The preliminary crash investigation determined the pickup was passing the semi in a no passing zone when it struck the oncoming SUV head on. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022
Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County sheriff says a teenager is recovering from a leg injury following an accidental shooting. Sheriff Don Sowell said deputies were called to the Plantersville home Thursday evening. Investigators determined two teenage brothers were playing with a gun when one was accidentally shot in...
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
Brazos County Commissioners Hire Outside Law Firm Regarding Undisclosed Construction Issues At The Juvenile Justice Center
There is something with the construction of the expansion of Brazos County’s juvenile detention center that county commissioners approved hiring an Austin law firm at the end of their November 29th meeting. The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, says the unidentified problems are not preventing the use of the...
Bryan/College Station Salvation Army The Winner Of The Annual Mayor’s Red Kettle Ringoff
The newly elected mayors of Bryan and College Station collected more than $8,500 dollars during their first participation in the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle ringoff. The Salvation Army announced Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez collected $6,264.24 and College Station mayor John Nichols collected $2,244.04. The city of Bryan won...
