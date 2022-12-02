Read full article on original website
Westword
Err Quality Commission? Data Mistake Inspires Push for Stronger Ozone Mandates
When Madhvi Chittoor was five years old, she watched a documentary about plastic waste and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean. After that, she founded her own environmental nonprofit, Madhvi4EcoEthics, and advocated to eliminate styrofoam from her school district while also helping inspire the state’s first bill to regulate harmful PFAS chemicals, among other environmental activism efforts.
Courthouse News Service
Veteran advocacy group calls Colorado’s ballot signature requirement ‘election integrity theater’
DENVER (CN) — A veteran advocacy group called Colorado’s signature requirements for mail-in ballots arbitrary and deeply flawed, an "election integrity theater," in a 39-page lawsuit filed on Monday in the District Court for the City and County of Denver. Colorado voters are required to sign mail-in ballots....
Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Plastic bags are going to be a big conversation in Colorado going into the New Year
So you’ve been collecting those plastic bags from different stores for years. Sometimes they even take up all of the space under your sink, entire drawers in the kitchen or large portions of your pantry. Well you can now finally tell your irritated loved ones or roommates that there...
elpasoco.com
The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is Expanded to Surviving Spouses of Gold Star Veterans
El Paso County, Colorado, December 05, 2022 – Starting in 2023, Amendment E will allow qualifying surviving spouses of Gold Star Veterans to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption. The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption was passed in Colorado in November 2006. At the time, this exemption...
Colorado has some of the worst drivers in the US
The best drivers in the United States are not from Colorado, according to a new study by QuoteWizard.
KDVR.com
The downside of Colorado’s hard-drinking reputation
DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans enjoy their liquid holiday cheer, but there are drawbacks to the merriment. Colorado ranks among the nation’s heaviest-drinking states. It has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of survey respondents who drank alcohol in the last 30 days. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Colorado’s adults have had a drink in the last month. Only Vermont, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have higher rates.
KKTV
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year. We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications director for Walmart in the western U.S.:
94kix.com
Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?
As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
coloradopolitics.com
Fringe group would sink Colorado’s GOP | WADHAMS
Just when it appeared Colorado Republicans could not go any lower after another round of devastating defeats in 2022, an understandably frustrated but terribly misguided group of activists could make the party permanently irrelevant. Driven by the deep antipathy unaffiliated voters have for Donald Trump, Republicans lost every statewide race...
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Westword
Get Outside: Gift These Ten Outdoorsy Colorado Experiences
Gear is great, but many outdoor enthusiasts would agree that excursions are even better. Throughout the state, incredible guide and tour companies host memorable adventures, while ski resorts and hot springs offer nearby weekend getaways. Here are ten Colorado experiences that cover a variety of preferences and budgets to gift...
The Story Behind Colorado’s World’s Wonder View Tower
Nowadays, a tall tower that stands along US Highway 24 in Colorado’s Eastern plains is just a relic of the past, but that doesn't stop those driving by from wondering what it used to be. The World's Wonder View Tower was constructed in 1926 by Charles W. Gregory and...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado GOP censures Vickie Tonkins, says Republican county chair failed to support nominees
The Colorado Republican Party's governing board formally rebuked the El Paso County GOP chair late Monday, asserting in an unprecedented censure resolution that Vickie Tonkins failed in her duty as a party official when she actively opposed numerous Republican nominees just days before the November election. The state party's censure...
KETV.com
Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds
An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Parts of I-70 to see tougher traffic enforcement
A new law paves the way for the state to make sure drivers don't use shoulders as a way to get around traffic on I-70.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Beating a Dead Elephant: Republicans Blame Libertarians and Each Other for Election Losses
During last week’s meeting of the Colorado Republican Party’s Executive Committee, Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown provided an assessment of the midterm elections and heard a grievance from El Paso County Republican Party Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins. Among the bright spots Brown identified — during an election that saw Republicans...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
