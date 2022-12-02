ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chargers vs. Raiders Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Raiders have now won two games in a row as they have “saved” their season from utter disappointment. While they still aren’t a playoff contender, they aren’t quite out of the playoff picture yet.

If they want to have any hope of making the playoffs or even just being competitive in December and January, they need a win in Week 13. They’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers, who they lost to in Week 1.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: Los Angeles Chargers (6-5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

When: Sunday, December 4 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Referee Crew: Craig Wrolstad

Odds: Raiders -1

Point Total: 50.5

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

TV: CBS

