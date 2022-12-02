Read full article on original website
KWQC
Monmouth College receives $470,666 grant to support underrepresented students in STEM majors
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Monmouth College has received a national grant to help make higher education more inclusive. The $470,666 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute will be used to help create a seamless transfer pathway for Illinois Central College students from underrepresented backgrounds who want to earn a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and science at Monmouth, college officials said in a media release.
