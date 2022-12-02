ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction

This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early

Just a couple of years ago, there were many fans and media members calling for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh, who had not been able to beat his rivals. Fast forward to the present and Harbaugh has now led the Wolverines to two-straight wins over Ohio State and two-straight Big Ten Championships. Following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue, Harbaugh spoke to the media, but he left the interview early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan

If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State

It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy