Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
Georgia vs. Ohio State odds: Early point spread released for College Football Playoff semifinal
After a lot of anticipation built for the College Football Playoff throughout the final weeks of the season, the full field is finally here. In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will battle with a spot in the National Championship on the line. The opening betting lines are here for that CFP Semifinal matchup.
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make. On Saturday night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is set to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh, a native of Russia who attended Ohio State, has been...
Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction
This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early
Just a couple of years ago, there were many fans and media members calling for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh, who had not been able to beat his rivals. Fast forward to the present and Harbaugh has now led the Wolverines to two-straight wins over Ohio State and two-straight Big Ten Championships. Following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue, Harbaugh spoke to the media, but he left the interview early.
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan
If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
College Football World Furious With TCU's Play-Calling In Overtime
Fans across the country cannot believe how TCU's offense handled their overtime sequence. The Horned Frogs came up just inches short in OT and did not put the ball in Heisman hopeful Max Duggan's hands on their final two downs; leading to an eventual loss to Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses potential opt outs for Tennessee Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson Tigers
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel met virtually with reporters on Sunday to discuss UT’s upcoming Orange Bowl showdown with the Clemson Tigers. Heupel was specifically asked about potential opt-outs for the Vols in the Orange Bowl. Opt-outs for bowl games have become increasingly common in recent years as...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant no longer a candidate for one open job, but he could still leave for another program
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is a name that was picking up some steam this week in the Cincinnati Bearcats’ search to replace Luke Fickell. Football Scoop’s John Brice indicated this weekend, however, that Golesh is no longer in the mix at Cincinnati. But that doesn’t mean...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
Comments / 0