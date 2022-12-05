Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2023

Oh I see. Already thinking about days off next year eh? Well, no one could blame you for wanting to see the back of 2022.

A year that began with Britain mired in Omicron panic brought Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War to Ukraine , a dismal cost of living crisis , an alarming heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss .

But at least the Lionesses won the Euros!

Who knows what 2023 has in store? King Charles III ’s coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in May and there are plenty of major sporting events to look forward to, from the Cricket World Cup to the Women’s World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Invictus Games.

There could even be a general election, although Rishi Sunak looks intent on holding out on that one for as long as possible.

Here’s a complete list of next year’s confirmed bank holidays so far.