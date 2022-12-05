ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2023

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Oh I see. Already thinking about days off next year eh? Well, no one could blame you for wanting to see the back of 2022.

A year that began with Britain mired in Omicron panic brought Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War to Ukraine , a dismal cost of living crisis , an alarming heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss .

But at least the Lionesses won the Euros!

Who knows what 2023 has in store? King Charles III ’s coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in May and there are plenty of major sporting events to look forward to, from the Cricket World Cup to the Women’s World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Invictus Games.

There could even be a general election, although Rishi Sunak looks intent on holding out on that one for as long as possible.

Here’s a complete list of next year’s confirmed bank holidays so far.

  • Monday 2 January - New Year’s Day
  • Friday 7 April - Good Friday
  • Monday 10 April - Easter Monday
  • Monday 1 May - Early May bank holiday
  • Monday 8 May - King’s Coronation bank holiday
  • Monday 29 May - Spring bank holiday
  • Monday 28 August - Summer bank holiday
  • Monday 25 December - Christmas Day
  • Tuesday 26 December - Boxing Day

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

Sussexes urged to give up titles as papers criticise ‘hatchet job’ series

The UK’s papers have joined the calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal titles.The national mastheads drew issue with the couple for attacking Britain’s institutions in their tell-all Netflix documentary.The Daily Mail goes in hard, describing the series as “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish”.The paper’s editorial states: “What is so infuriating is that the Sussexes continue to make millions out of their royal connections while trashing the institution that sustains them.“If they loathe the monarchy so much, why not voluntarily give up their titles? They won’t because that would...
The Independent

Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon

A London photographer has beaten more than a million rivals to clinch a place on the first civilian trip to the moon.Rhiannon Adam, 37,  who was born in Cork and is based in Hackney, is among eight artists and creatives picked by Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa to be part of the journey.Ms Adam described the trip, set to see a civilian crew orbit the moon for around seven days before returning to Earth, as “like an impossible dream coming true”.I am so thrilled to announce my participation in the #dearMoon project with my selection as #dearMoonCrew...
The Independent

British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’

Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
The Independent

Rail union boss Mick Lynch calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister

The leader of the biggest rail workers union has called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to help resolve the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are due to stage two 48-hour strikes next week following months of industrial action over the deadlocked row.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Rishi Sunak saying a meeting between the two men was now the best prospect of making any progress.Mr Lynch said that from press reports, Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s appearance at the Transport Committee this week...
The Independent

Meghan reveals why she dressed in ‘muted’ tones during royal duties

The Duchess of Sussex has explained why she "rarely wore colour" while in the UK in the newly released tell-all Netflix docuseries. Meghan said you "can't ever wear the same colour" as the monarch or any other more senior member of the royal family. When faced with the decision of what to dress herself in, she thought: "Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?"Camel, beige, white - so I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in," she sharedClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle recalls ‘amazing’ first Christmas with royals at SandringhamSaturday Night Live: Steve Martin unpacks Martin Short from suitcase in promo clipCeline Dion reveals incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
The Independent

Strikes and rights: Simon Calder answers your travel questions on the weeks – and troubles – ahead

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”: lyrics that seemingly don’t apply if you’re trying to travel anywhere at all this Christmas. Here I do my best to answer our readers’ most burning questions on getting around during the strike-ridden festive period.UK Border Force strikesQ: Will departures from Heathrow on 23 December be affected by the passport strike?Bradlee MA: The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action by UK Border Force staff from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December. Walk-outs will take place at six airports. These include...
The Independent

Walt Disney World faces backlash for tweeting ‘1939 was a vibe’ after people point out what happened that year

Walt Disney World has faced backlash online after tweeting “1939 was a vibe,” only for people to quickly point out some of the major historical events that occurred that year.On 28 November, the official Twitter account for the Disney World resort in Florida tweeted a promotional video featuring the words “Drop in to the HappyVerse,” along with the caption “1939 was a vibe” and the hashtag #HappyPlace. The video was a five-second clip of a recent commercial, in which people were dressed in outfits from the 1920s.The tweet appeared to reference the plot behind the Disney attraction, the Twilight...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
The Independent

Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup quarter-final tonight

England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
The Independent

EuroMillions: Winning numbers for £14m jackpot on Friday 9 December

Friday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a £14 million jackpot.Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 9 December’s draw:Tonight’s National LotteryEuroMillions winning numbers are: 08, 27, 31, 46, 50.The Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14 million.Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZKXW22119Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 08, 25, 30, 35.The Thunderball is 14.The life-changing sum would make the winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu, who currently has a net worth of £10 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.Earlier on...
The Independent

Did Joe Lycett really shred £10,000 in protest at the Qatar World Cup?

Comedian Joe Lycett is well on his way to becoming a national treasure, increasingly beloved for his pointed stunts exposing corporate wrongdoing and for his ruthless satirising of Conservative politicians like Liz Truss and Nadine Dorries.Ahead of World Cup 2022 in Qatar this winter, Lycett took to social media to challenge Manchester United and England legend David Beckham over his decision to accept a lucrative ambassadorial role with the hosts despite their highly problematic human rights record.Lycett was, like many people, particularly incensed by the criminalisation of homosexuality in Qatar so posted a video on Instagram on Sunday 13...
The Independent

What the papers say – December 10

Saturday’s front pages are dominated by industrial action which is being planned by nurses and rail workers, among others.The Daily Mail says the week of strikes will hold “Britain hostage”.Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/R15UJ8NaOe— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 9, 2022Up to 15,000 operations are set to be cancelled next week because of a national strike by nurses, The Daily Telegraph reports.📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Strikes will see 15,000 operations cancelled'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/HD75bND2EZ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 9, 2022The Guardian covers the strike with the head of the nurses’ union blaming the Health Secretary...
The Independent

EU-Med countries seek more flexible gas price cap mechanism

Leaders and representatives of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries on Friday called on the European Union to come up with a more flexible gas price cap mechanism than the recently proposed cap of 220 euros ($232) per megawatt hour. The call made at a EU-Med9 summit in Spain further highlighted divisions within the EU over the proposed cap. The bloc initially proposed a cap of 275 euros last month but this met with considerable opposition. Several EU members want no price cap at all.Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the EU-Med leaders agreed to work together so...
The Independent

France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says

France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday.The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.Girls and women 25 and under already can get free birth control in France as part of government efforts to ensure that young people of all incomes can prevent unwanted pregnancy. Existing measures don’t apply to men, however, or specifically address access for transgender or nonbinary...
The Independent

‘He won’t let me hear the end of it’ – England versus France divides families

Families divided by football allegiances are preparing for England’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday, with mother-daughter relationships and boastful Kylian Mbappe emails adding intrigue to the spectacle.The winner of the game between Gareth Southgate’s side and Didier Deschamps’ 2018 winners will go into the semi-finals in Qatar with every chance of lifting the 18-carat solid gold trophy.The contest on the pitch will not be the only clash, with some families preparing for the “light-hearted rivalry” that only comes with divided national loyalties.Alexia Leachman, 48, grew up in Cardiff but is also French and now lives in Uzes...
The Independent

Best value ski resorts revealed

UK holidaymakers going on ski trips this winter face higher prices across Europe compared to last year, according to new analysis.Post Office Travel Money said prices for ski school, equipment, lift passes, meals and drinks have increased due to a weaker pound and higher resort charges.It advised cost-conscious skiers to choose a cheaper destination.It is so important to do your homework before bookingNick Boden, Post Office Travel MoneyBulgaria’s Borovets tops the table of best value resorts for adult skiers.Ski school for five or six half-days in Borovets costs £95.99 – compared to £519 in Switzerland’s Zermatt, the most expensive resort...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy