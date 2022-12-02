Read full article on original website
What Prop. 28 Funding Will Mean for Arts Education in California
On Nov. 8, Californians overwhelmingly passed Proposition 28, which will bring a windfall of arts education funding to California schools. Advocates say the investment is long overdue, as arts education has declined in most districts — particularly those in lower-income areas — for decades. While the state requires arts education in grades one to six and a year of arts education in high school, it’s up to districts to decide how to fund and implement it. The result has been an inconsistent patchwork of arts programs that leave many children with little exposure to music, dance, art and other creative forms of expression.
Special Session To Tackle Possible Penalties For Oil Companies In Effort To Lower Gas Prices
Oil Spends Big Money On Election, As Lawmakers Look To Tackle High Gas Prices. Oil companies spent big in California’s election this year and for good reason: Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on lawmakers to take action to drive down gas prices in a state where drivers pay far more than anywhere else.
Newsom Wants to Penalize Oil Companies for Excessive Profits. But Would It Help or Hurt Consumers?
The new class of California lawmakers being sworn in today is being asked to tackle a problem stymieing the world: how to rein in the price of gasoline, which soared to record highs here this fall. But there’s little agreement on how — or whether — policymakers can actually drive...
