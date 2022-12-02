ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Girls basketball: Jefferson edges East Troy 31-30

EAST TROY—Jefferson’s girls basketball team staved off host East Troy 31-30 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday. The Trojans, after being fouled on a shot down low with less than a minute left, had a chance to take the lead from the free throw line. East Troy missed both chances. The Eagles (2-2 overall and in conference) turned it over offensively but quickly forced a turnover of their own. East Troy was forced to use its fouls to give and could not manage the...
Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://classicrock1051.com

