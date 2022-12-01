Read full article on original website
Related
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
FTX's former US president is reportedly raising money for a new crypto startup after the crypto exchange's collapse
Brett Harrison, FTX US's former president, is reportedly raising money for a new crypto startup. Harrison left FTX just weeks before it slid into bankruptcy amid allegations of misused customer funds. Harrison's attempt to raise money comes when many investors are weary of wading deeper into the crypto industry. One...
notebookcheck.net
Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it
In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Is ‘Head and Shoulders’ Above Ethereum, Polkadot and Other Crypto Assets in One Metric: Santiment
Smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is unsurpassed compared to other digital assets when it comes to one key metric, according to market intelligence platform Santiment. Santiment says that based on submissions to software development hosting platform GitHub, Cardano by far recorded the highest level of development activity over the last 30 days.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff
The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
u.today
Crypto CEO Predicts More Black Swan-Type Events
According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Swyftx CEO Alex Harper recently warned his company’s employees that the cryptocurrency industry was likely to experience more black swan-type events. As reported by U.Today, Swyftx, one of the main Australian exchanges, announced its most recent string of layoffs. The company fired...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report
Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bybit to Cut 30% Staff Amid Crypto Winter
Crypto exchange Bybit will implement another round of job cuts, 30% of all staff, as it tries to refocus its operations amid a "deepening bear market," CEO Ben Zhou announced on Sunday in a Twitter post. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest fallout of crypto winter.
blockchain.news
Binance employs Trump audit company to check crypto reserves
The United States branch of Mazars served as the corporation of former United States President Donald Trump's accounting firm for a significant amount of time. In order to carry out the proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits that were prompted by the decline of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance is collaborating with the accounting firm Mazars.
CoinDesk
Betting on a Decentralized, Cross-Chain Crypto Future
Kanav Kariya, the former intern-turned president of Jump Crypto, is only 26 years old. But the company he heads has emerged as one of the largest power players in crypto. The well-established – though secretive – proprietary trading giant Jump Trading officially announced its crypto arm in September via a blog post authored by Kariya. The post confirmed what the industry had known or suspected, that the 23-year-old traditional finance (TradFi) firm has been buying, selling and funding crypto projects for years. Kariya called the project “six years in the making,” having started as an intern at Jump’s research lab at the University of Illinois.
Comments / 0