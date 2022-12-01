ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it

In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff

The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
u.today

Crypto CEO Predicts More Black Swan-Type Events

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Swyftx CEO Alex Harper recently warned his company’s employees that the cryptocurrency industry was likely to experience more black swan-type events. As reported by U.Today, Swyftx, one of the main Australian exchanges, announced its most recent string of layoffs. The company fired...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report

Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bybit to Cut 30% Staff Amid Crypto Winter

Crypto exchange Bybit will implement another round of job cuts, 30% of all staff, as it tries to refocus its operations amid a "deepening bear market," CEO Ben Zhou announced on Sunday in a Twitter post. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest fallout of crypto winter.
blockchain.news

Binance employs Trump audit company to check crypto reserves

The United States branch of Mazars served as the corporation of former United States President Donald Trump's accounting firm for a significant amount of time. In order to carry out the proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits that were prompted by the decline of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance is collaborating with the accounting firm Mazars.
CoinDesk

Betting on a Decentralized, Cross-Chain Crypto Future

Kanav Kariya, the former intern-turned president of Jump Crypto, is only 26 years old. But the company he heads has emerged as one of the largest power players in crypto. The well-established – though secretive – proprietary trading giant Jump Trading officially announced its crypto arm in September via a blog post authored by Kariya. The post confirmed what the industry had known or suspected, that the 23-year-old traditional finance (TradFi) firm has been buying, selling and funding crypto projects for years. Kariya called the project “six years in the making,” having started as an intern at Jump’s research lab at the University of Illinois.

