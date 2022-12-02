Read full article on original website
Zucker Gets Under Binnington’s Skin, Goalie Snaps
Every now and then, you see something you’ll remember for a while. St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington provided such a moment early in the second period of the St. Louis game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. The Penguins’ second line with Evgeni Malkin,...
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
Eichel, Kessel guide Golden Knights past Red Wings
Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game as the Golden Knights never relinquished the lead in a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Red Wings head into matchup against the Blue Jackets on losing streak
Detroit Red Wings (11-7-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-12-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -124, Blue Jackets +104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against...
lastwordonsports.com
Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Injury News
The Columbus Blue Jackets injury news continues to be grim. Today, the club released more details on long-term injuries to winger Jakub Voracek and defencemen Zach Werenski and Jake Bean. Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries Remain an Issue. Bad News on Voracek. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen updated the status of...
