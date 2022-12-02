Read full article on original website
Related
1650thefan.com
12.6.22 – Metro basketball, wrestling & swimming matchups
In boys basketball, Waterloo East hosts Des Moines Hoover and Waterloo Columbus is at home against Aplington-Parkersburg. In girls basketball, Cedar Falls hosts Cedar Rapids Washington, 5A top-ranked Waterloo West plays at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waterloo East hosts Des Moines Hoover and Waterloo Columbus entertains Aplington-Parkersburg. In girls wrestling, Cedar...
1650thefan.com
Don Bosco wins Keith Young Invitational, Cedar Falls finishes 6th
The Cedar Falls high school wrestling team hosted the Keith Young Invitational Saturday. For the third straight year Don Bosco won the team title. The Dons had four champions and finished with 181 points, edging North Scott, that had 180-1/2 points. Cedar Falls finished 6th with 118 points. The Tigers...
KCRG.com
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
iheart.com
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
KIMT
New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game
CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online. Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism. Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
kchanews.com
NEIA WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING
National Weather Service La Crosse….. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING. Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton Counties in northeast Iowa. Mixed precipitation is expected to persist until late morning with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up around one tenth of an...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
KCRG.com
Outpouring of support follows fire at Cedar Rapids food pantry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mission of Hope food pantry in northeast Cedar Rapids has “been made whole again” after a fire, according to Executive Director Kim Reem. A fire started on the porch of Mission of Hope on November 11. It burnt through the ceiling of the food pantry housed in the basement of the building. Reem estimated the pantry had to throw away about 40% of its inventory because of extensive smoke damage.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Police: Woman Critical After Accidental Shooting
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A woman's in critical condition after police say she accidentally shot herself in Cedar Falls. Police say the woman was in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck, in a Walmart parking lot, on the south edge of Cedar Falls, early Saturday afternoon, when a gun discharged in the truck, leaving her critically injured. Police say the woman's husband and three children were also in the truck, but were not injured.
iheart.com
Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
Sioux City Journal
Cedar Falls concerned with historic mansion's physical state; owner thinks it has potential
CEDAR FALLS — The historic Mandalay Mansion has been of interest to the public at least since 1977, when a fire broke out inside the building. The next year, Al Brase and his wife purchased the property at Mandalay and Park drives, where it’s perched on a bluff overlooking a bend in the Cedar River. He believed then – and still does – in the potential of the building there to be a “viable” structure.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
Comments / 0