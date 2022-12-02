Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Agile Space Industries new CEO comes from Redwire
Agile Space Industries, the aerospace propulsion company enlisted by NASA, the Department of Defense, and defense contractors for more than a decade, appointed aerospace industry veteran Chris Pearson as Chief Executive Officer. During Pearson’s 25 years in the industry, he has built and led high-growth space organizations with experience at the subsystem, satellite, and mission level.
fashionunited.com
Hush appoints Sarah Miles as its new CEO
Women’s fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has appointed former Amazon and Diageo executive Sarah Miles as its new chief executive. With more than 25 years of experience successfully driving growth across major UK and international consumer brands, Miles will join Hush on January 16, 2023, from global prestige beauty group Sephora, having previously been CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Feelunique.
gcimagazine.com
L’Oréal USA Appoints Chief Transformation Officer, North America
L’Oréal USA has named Rahquel Purcell its chief transformation officer, North America, the first executive to hold this position in the region. She previously held the role as chief operations officer, North America. Purcell will drive an ambitious transformation agenda to adapt and evolve L’Oréal’s operating models for...
GHO buys lab informatics player Sapio Sciences
GHO Capital Partners' European footprint set it apart from other bidders vying for lab informatics player Sapio Sciences, the firm tells Axios. Why it matters: Lab informatics needs a tech revamp, with most processes remaining paper-based as legacy systems continue to dominate the market. With GHO's backing to scale it, Sapio may emerge as a formidable player.
pymnts.com
Cellulant to Launch in South Africa, UAE and UK Next
Kenyan payment company Cellulant is branching into the South African market. Cellulant Chief Business Officer Sike Bamisebi discussed the firm’s regional expansion plans in a Thursday (Dec. 1) Bloomberg report. The firm plans to enter the South African retail realm, she told the news outlet, and has ambitions to...
