The Independent

HSBC raises rate on savings account from 1% to 5%

Savers will see the rate on a fixed-rate account jump from 1% to 5% from December, HSBC UK has announced.The rate on HSBC’s Regular Saver account is fixed for 12 months from the time of opening the account, under the bank’s terms.But HSBC UK announced on Monday that from December 1, it will increase the rate from 1% to 5%, and the rise will apply automatically to existing accounts.Interest accrued up to this date will be at the rate offered when the account was opened.Tom Wolfenden, HSBC UK’s head of retail, said: “The rate is fixed for the year...
aiexpress.io

Venture Capitalists are Stepping in to Drive Digital Transformation in Businesses

Enterprise Capitalists are Stepping in to Drive Digital Transformation in Companies. Enterprise capitalists are stepping in to assist companies drive digital transformation practices. Change is inevitable for companies. Leaders should continually analyze the market and create methods that will assist them ship avant-garde enterprise capabilities. Many corporations battle to align...
TechCrunch

Social commerce startup Kapu, by ex-Jumia executive, comes out of stealth with $8M funding

Kapu founder, Sam Chappatte, former Jumia Group executive vice president, said the startup has since inception in January this year been building a B2C e-commerce service that enables consumers buy groceries at lower prices, through online and offline channels. The startup is now expanding its network of local agents that...
PYMNTS

Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers

Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
thefastmode.com

Allot Powers Far EasTone's Cybersecurity Protection Services

Allot announced that, following a deal signed earlier this year, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) in Taiwan has launched cybersecurity threat protection and comprehensive content control services for its mobile customers. NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With...
TechCrunch

With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive

Million, including $6.5 million working capital financing from financial institutions. Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues, and storage cost. By using its platform,...
US News and World Report

Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock in Largest Anti-ESG Divestment

(Reuters) -Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in...
TheStreet

Mutual Fund Holders Face Double Trouble

If you’re a stock-mutual fund holder, you may face a double whammy this year. First, the value of your holding has likely dropped along with the overall market. As shareholders have exited mutual funds amid the market’s slide, managers have been forced to sell shares to cash these investors out.
PYMNTS

Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp

Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 bln to expand European manufacturing

Investment at a tough time for Europe amid energy crisis. Aims for as many as 19 new medicines over 1-1/2 years. (Adds timelines for both investments) NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline.
prestigeonline.com

Build sustainable wealth with HSBC Premier

Where opportunities are abound, comes a need for sustainable wealth-building even for your next-generational needs. It is the same goal that HSBC has for its Premier banking experience, which offers borderless opportunities for building sustainable wealth. As a Premier customer, you and your family enjoy exclusive benefits and privileges – not just in Singapore but also across 29 markets.
US News and World Report

India's Oyo Lays off 600 Employees as Part of 'Wide Ranging' Reorganisation

(Reuters) - Softbank-backed Indian hotel aggregator Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd said on Saturday it is cutting 600 jobs in its corporate and technology departments. India's IPO-bound Oyo will cut 10% of its 3,700-employee base, while at the same time hiring 250 people, it said in a statement. Product...

