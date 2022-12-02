Read full article on original website
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These...
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
Executives at ‘fintechs’ made hundreds of millions handing out PPP Covid cash, report says
A couple who founded an Arizona-based financial technology firm in the early days of the pandemic raked in an estimated $120 million in processing fees from handing out billions in Paycheck Protection Program loans even though their company did little to police fraud, according to a congressional report released Thursday.
Autoblog
Lucid is offering an $18,000 employee discount to help employees buy a pricey Air
Lucid Motors is offering workers an $18,000 discount to buy an Air by the end of the year, the electric vehicle startup confirmed to Insider. This week, Lucid began offering all full-time regular U.S. employees a "stipend" to buy the Lucid Air Grand Touring, according to an internal e-mail viewed by Insider. The Grand Touring is the current range-topping model now that the Dream Edition has sold out, though the more powerful Air Sapphire will soon retake the crown. The Grand Touring starts at at $154,000.
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
Benzinga
Aurora Cannabis Repurchases $76.1M Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$102.5 million ($76.1 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$99.4 million ($73.8 million) in cash. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately CA$148 million ($110 million) of notes outstanding.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Owner-operators find solace in contractor roles as market turns
Owner-operators are often characterized by their rugged independence. These skilled and experienced professionals provide their own equipment, set their own rates, and make their own rules. Owner-operators who are wary of the changing market can align with larger carriers as contractors, allowing them to keep their trucks and still preserve control of their businesses.
Pressure Grows on Real Estate Tech Company Accused of Colluding With Landlords to Jack Up Apartment Rents
RealPage has come under increasing fire from lawmakers and lawyers after ProPublica reported on its software’s potentially anti-competitive effects. Student housing is implicated.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Dining robot pilot project finds benefits for senior living employers, staff, residents
Faster service, improved employee safety and well-being, and enhanced employee recruitment, retention and morale were among the benefits realized in a 90-day pilot project testing the use of robot servers in senior living community dining rooms, according to a new white paper. The results come at a time when long-term...
TechCrunch
When one door closes … Opendoor CEO Eric Wu steps down, CFO Carrie Wheeler steps in as new chief executive
In a blog post, Wu said that he will transition to serving as president of marketplace. Wheeler has served as the chief financial officer of Opendoor since September of 2020. In announcing the shift, Wu wrote: “First, I believe that an important driver of shareholder value is the discovery and refinement of product market fit, and I want to spend my days, nights, and weekends delivering products that address consumer needs. Second, and more importantly, I’ve spent countless hours with Carrie, and I know she is the leader and executive Opendoor needs.”
Vox
Conferences want to cure the work-from-home blues
Web Summit convened in Lisbon, Portugal, in early November, looking much like it had before the pandemic. The tech conference was held, as it usually is, on numerous stages in and around a giant arena. It took me a solid 20 minutes to walk from one end of the conference to the other, trying to wade through myriad company booths and demonstrations. Some 70,000 people milled throughout the space, wearing wristbands and badges, but few masks.
Jalopnik
GM Will Push Cruise Into a 'Large Number' of Cities in 2023, Chief Executive Says
Self-driving is hard, as any San Francisco resident who’s shared the road with one of General Motors’ Cruise robotaxis will tell you. Cruise is undeterred, however, and intends to continue rolling out its limited service to more cities around the U.S. in 2023. Austin and Phoenix are first,...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Benefits and $41,600 a Year as a Customer Benefit Adviser for Unum
Unum, a benefits company, is hiring a customer benefit adviser. This is a remote position, and you must live in Eastern or Central time zone. The starting salary is $41,600 ($20 an hour), and your shifts will run between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST. You will be responsible for...
Pandemic relief fraud report says online financial company CEOs, family got rich
A congressional subcommittee issued its final report into COVID-19 lending fraud indicating companies facilitated rampant fraud in PPP loans.
