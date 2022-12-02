In a blog post, Wu said that he will transition to serving as president of marketplace. Wheeler has served as the chief financial officer of Opendoor since September of 2020. In announcing the shift, Wu wrote: “First, I believe that an important driver of shareholder value is the discovery and refinement of product market fit, and I want to spend my days, nights, and weekends delivering products that address consumer needs. Second, and more importantly, I’ve spent countless hours with Carrie, and I know she is the leader and executive Opendoor needs.”

2 DAYS AGO