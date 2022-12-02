ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Autoblog

Lucid is offering an $18,000 employee discount to help employees buy a pricey Air

Lucid Motors is offering workers an $18,000 discount to buy an Air by the end of the year, the electric vehicle startup confirmed to Insider. This week, Lucid began offering all full-time regular U.S. employees a "stipend" to buy the Lucid Air Grand Touring, according to an internal e-mail viewed by Insider. The Grand Touring is the current range-topping model now that the Dream Edition has sold out, though the more powerful Air Sapphire will soon retake the crown. The Grand Touring starts at at $154,000.
Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Repurchases $76.1M Principal Amount Of Convertible Notes

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$102.5 million ($76.1 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$99.4 million ($73.8 million) in cash. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately CA$148 million ($110 million) of notes outstanding.
PYMNTS

Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers

Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
The Associated Press

Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com

Owner-operators find solace in contractor roles as market turns

Owner-operators are often characterized by their rugged independence. These skilled and experienced professionals provide their own equipment, set their own rates, and make their own rules. Owner-operators who are wary of the changing market can align with larger carriers as contractors, allowing them to keep their trucks and still preserve control of their businesses.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Dining robot pilot project finds benefits for senior living employers, staff, residents

Faster service, improved employee safety and well-being, and enhanced employee recruitment, retention and morale were among the benefits realized in a 90-day pilot project testing the use of robot servers in senior living community dining rooms, according to a new white paper. The results come at a time when long-term...
TechCrunch

When one door closes … Opendoor CEO Eric Wu steps down, CFO Carrie Wheeler steps in as new chief executive

In a blog post, Wu said that he will transition to serving as president of marketplace. Wheeler has served as the chief financial officer of Opendoor since September of 2020. In announcing the shift, Wu wrote: “First, I believe that an important driver of shareholder value is the discovery and refinement of product market fit, and I want to spend my days, nights, and weekends delivering products that address consumer needs. Second, and more importantly, I’ve spent countless hours with Carrie, and I know she is the leader and executive Opendoor needs.”
Vox

Conferences want to cure the work-from-home blues

Web Summit convened in Lisbon, Portugal, in early November, looking much like it had before the pandemic. The tech conference was held, as it usually is, on numerous stages in and around a giant arena. It took me a solid 20 minutes to walk from one end of the conference to the other, trying to wade through myriad company booths and demonstrations. Some 70,000 people milled throughout the space, wearing wristbands and badges, but few masks.
Jalopnik

GM Will Push Cruise Into a 'Large Number' of Cities in 2023, Chief Executive Says

Self-driving is hard, as any San Francisco resident who’s shared the road with one of General Motors’ Cruise robotaxis will tell you. Cruise is undeterred, however, and intends to continue rolling out its limited service to more cities around the U.S. in 2023. Austin and Phoenix are first,...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn Benefits and $41,600 a Year as a Customer Benefit Adviser for Unum

Unum, a benefits company, is hiring a customer benefit adviser. This is a remote position, and you must live in Eastern or Central time zone. The starting salary is $41,600 ($20 an hour), and your shifts will run between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST. You will be responsible for...

