8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
ihodl.com
Crypto Exchange Swyftx Lays Off 90 Employees
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has just announced the layoff of 90 more employees. In the note shared by the company, its CEO Alex Harper has explained the company should "prepare for a worst-case scenario" in early 2023 and the "potential for more black swan-type events." According to him, Swyftx is...
Today’s CEO must also be a chief talent officer
In 2021, an unprecedented 47.8 million people in the United States quit their jobs. The Great Resignation has prompted organizations across the country to double down on efforts to attract and retain talent and build work experiences that put the workforce at the center. More and more CEOs understand that...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Copart Appoints Leah Stearns As New Chief Financial Officer
* COPART ANNOUNCES HIRING OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER. * ANNOUNCED ADDITION OF TWO NEW MEMBERS TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER LEAH STEARNS AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER PAUL KIRKPATRICK. * BOTH NEW EXECUTIVES WILL BEGIN THEIR DUTIES WITH COPART ON DEC. 5 Source text...
disruptmagazine.com
How Entrepreneur Andrew Imbesi Built a 7-Figure Business in Only 2 Years
Building a successful business from the ground up is one of the hardest steps every entrepreneur takes. It is even more challenging when you don’t have enough cash to cover all the expenses. Working capital affects almost every aspect of your business. When you don’t have enough, it becomes hard to implement your ideas and expand your company, especially if you don’t have any external funding. This was Andrew Imbesi’s situation two years ago. He now shares how he leveraged OPM to build a seven-figure business in under two years.
Dollar General (DG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Benefits and $41,600 a Year as a Customer Benefit Adviser for Unum
Unum, a benefits company, is hiring a customer benefit adviser. This is a remote position, and you must live in Eastern or Central time zone. The starting salary is $41,600 ($20 an hour), and your shifts will run between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST. You will be responsible for...
Turning ESG intentions into action: ‘The most important thing is to just get started’
Executives from PMI, Walmart, Pfizer, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development discuss sustainability strategies at Fortune's Impact Initiative summit in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 29, 2022. Two-thirds of global executives believe the COVID-19 pandemic provided a catalyst for increased action on corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives,...
Pandemic relief fraud report says online financial company CEOs, family got rich
A congressional subcommittee issued its final report into COVID-19 lending fraud indicating companies facilitated rampant fraud in PPP loans.
sfstandard.com
Salesforce Is Pushing Sales Employees Back to the Office as Tech Slumps
Salesforce, San Francisco’s top private employer and the namesake of its tallest building, is pressing sales employees to return to the office at least three days per week as economic concerns mount and companies look to boost productivity. Citing an internal memo, Bloomberg reported that sales staff living near...
