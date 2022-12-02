Read full article on original website
Wyoming Will Play Ohio in the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Tim Harkins, Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations, Public Relations and Broadcasting, University of Wyoming Athletics. Game Will be Played Friday, Dec. 30 in Tucson, Ariz. Laramie, Wyo. (Dec. 4, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowboys are going bowling again this season as they have been invited to play in the...
Pokes Host Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday Evening
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 5, 2022) – The Pokes continue their homestand on Tuesday hosting Texas A&M Commerce at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the second contest of a three-game homestand and marks the third meeting against a team from the Southland Conference. To secure your seat in...
Wyoming Hosts N.M. Highlands Monday in a Battle of Cowgirls
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 3, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirls host the middle contest of their current three-game home stretch Monday night as New Mexico Highlands comes to town for a 6:30 contest. Monday’s game will be broadcast live on both AT&T SportsNet and the Mountain West Network and can...
Cowboys Fall to Grand Canyon in Homestand Opener, 66-58
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 3, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowboy offense struggled late in the second half in a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. A run by Grand Canyon in the final seven minutes was too much for the shorthanded Cowboys playing without Brandan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds to overcome.
