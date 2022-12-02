LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 3, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowboy offense struggled late in the second half in a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. A run by Grand Canyon in the final seven minutes was too much for the shorthanded Cowboys playing without Brandan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds to overcome.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO