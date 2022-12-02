Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Venture Capitalists are Stepping in to Drive Digital Transformation in Businesses
Enterprise Capitalists are Stepping in to Drive Digital Transformation in Companies. Enterprise capitalists are stepping in to assist companies drive digital transformation practices. Change is inevitable for companies. Leaders should continually analyze the market and create methods that will assist them ship avant-garde enterprise capabilities. Many corporations battle to align...
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens is Integrating Empowerment into Blockchain Technology While Solana and Flow Lag Behind
Cryptocurrency has been referred to as one of the best things that happened to the financial market. It has introduced people to the idea that money can be saved and traded in multiple ways. Additionally, it has proved that money does not have to be seen physically before it is considered valid. This discovery shocked and influenced most people as the migration to cryptocurrency since its inception has not dwindled. This is proved by the ongoing market; instead of people leaving the industry due to the losses certain currencies have experienced, they are looking for newer blockchains to explore and earn more profits.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Benzinga
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Tradeweb Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program. The company is authorized to repurchase up to $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock, either in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, through accelerated share repurchases or through the use of trading plans, each in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The manner, timing and amount of any purchase will be based on an evaluation of market conditions, stock price and other factors. The program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of Class A common stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005222/en/ Tradeweb CFO Sara Furber (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Bombardier launches the largest business jet MRO facility in the UK
The new 250,000 square feet MRO facility will offer a suite of new maintenance and modification capabilities and full-service interior finishing capacity for the Bombardier family of business jets. Bombardier, a Canadian business jet manufacturer has announced the inauguration of an expanded London Biggin Hill Service Centre. The newly built...
satnews.com
OroraTech raises €15 million for their space-based thermal-infrared climate solutions portfolio
OroraTech has extended its Series A round with €15 million from private investors and public sector co-funding. With this fresh funding, OroraTech will expand the firm’s climate solutions portfolio by launching their second, thermal-infrared camera into space in May of 2023 to strengthen the company’s position as the first and only commercial provider of space-based, thermal-infrared insights.
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Going from $100,000 to $1 million isn't as outlandish as it might seem. Follow these steps and be patient.
Banker bonuses are set to be so bad even the firm's revenue drivers are going to get dinged
This year was so bad for banks that even divisions that excelled, like trading, shouldn't expect to see a big bump in bonuses, according to reports.
Millionaires Are Worried About Having Enough Money for Retirement
Even millionaires get the blues. Apparently, they, too, worry about money, including over whether they'll have enough to retire. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden announces partnership with Stripe to help trade NFTs conveniently
Magic Eden has partnered with Stripe to help the community trade NFTs conveniently and enhance the wallet experience. The first phase of integration will only extend support to SOL purchases in the United States. Users can begin purchasing crypto with a bank account or debit/credit card following their verification. In...
salestechstar.com
Decision Digital, Recognized as One of the Finest in Managed IT Services Firms, Receives Coveted ConnectWise Partner Referral Award
Decision Digital Awarded ConnectWise Partner Referral Title. Decision Digital, a rapidly growing managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, continues to break records and exceed expectations. They are elated to announce they have been formally recognized and named by ConnectWise with the highly sought inaugural WISE awards’ Partner Referral award.
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains Kicks off Today
SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains kicks off today at 10 am CST. Hosted by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, SCN Summit features industry experts and thought leaders from the supply chain space to talk future of supply chains, what’s in store for logistics companies, trends and technologies in logistics and more.
LegalShield Names Warren Schlichting as Chief Executive Officer
ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- LegalShield, the world’s largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services, announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has named Warren Schlichting as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005154/en/ Warren Schlichting named Chief Executive Officer of LegalShield (Photo: Business Wire)
Why AI Unified Analytics is Good for Your Business
Artificial intelligence (AI) has recently gained momentum in the business world, changing how people from numerous industries operate and make decisions. However, many businesspeople often need help gathering and utilizing the data that AI tools need to work. That’s because the information often comes from various sources and locations. Fortunately, an emerging option called AI unified analytics can solve that problem and enable companies to harness the power of artificial intelligence.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Technology Can Align SMB Buyers’ and Suppliers’ Payment Priorities
As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Exploring the intersection of human-centered-design and rehab technology
Exploring the intersection of human-centered-design and rehab technology. Sarah has an expansive range of expertise, we chose to deep dive on the importance of human-centered design in this episode. We’ll be sure to welcome Sarah back on the show in the coming months to explore other areas that she is working in to advance access to rehab.
cryptonewsz.com
GEC incorporates Chainlink Data to support Meta Oracles with IoT
Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) has been able to successfully incorporate the weather-based data and pricing of cryptocurrency of Chainlink Data Feeds, with the aim and intention of being able to stand by the features of Metaoracles, with that of the sensor data networks of Internet of Things (IoT), which XI Protocol duly and adequately boosts.
African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs
ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
