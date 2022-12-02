Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Water Works Company, Essential Utilities, The York Water Co. and Global Water Resources

Read full article on original website
Amcor (AMCR) Inks Deal to Buy Recycled Material From Exxon Mobil
Amcor AMCR announced that it has signed a five-year deal with Exxon Mobil XOM to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material. This deal marks a step forward toward AMCR’s target of achieving 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. According to the deal, the purchase volume of material will rise each year. The company expects the volume to reach 100,000 metric tons per year at the end of five years. In April 2022, Amcor had announced that it was the first company to purchase recycled polyethylene material from XOM with the intent to use Exxon Mobil's ExxtendTM technology for advanced recycling. Amcor plans to use this material across its entire portfolio. However, the main focus will be on the healthcare and food industries as these adhere to strict safety standards for recycled plastic. With this deal, many of Amcor's customers worldwide will be able to use ExxtendTM technology for advanced recycling. About 74% of AMCR’s total production by weight is already designed to be recycled. Amcor aims to create more sustainable packaging solutions in the future to meet increasing customer demand for recycled content. AMCR reported adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. The bottom line was flat year over year. Total revenues were $3.7 million in the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 million. This compares favorably with the year-ago reported revenues of $3.4 million. The company expects adjusted comparable constant currency EPS growth of approximately 3-8% in fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings is currently pegged at 78 cents, suggesting a decline of 3.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year revenues is $15 billion, indicating growth of 3.2% year over year.
TC Energy (TRP) Gets Approval for NGTL Pipeline Expansion
TC Energy TRP was granted approval by the Canadian government to expand the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (“NGTL”) pipeline system in Alberta. This move could help improve market access for western Canadian natural gas. Canada’s Energy Regulator conditionally approved TRP’s West Path Delivery 2023 project, which will add...
Titan Machinery and GIII Apparel have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Titan Machinery TITN as the Bull of the Day and GIII Apparel Group GIII asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Range Resources RRC, EQT Corp. EQT and Comstock Resources CRK.
Acquisitions to Aid Manitowoc (MTW) Amid Inflated Costs
The Manitowoc Company MTW stands to gain from its investment in new product development programs, acquisitions as well as efforts to grow the aftermarket business. Its cost-saving actions will aid the company counter the impact of the ongoing inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. MTW has been witnessing a drop in...
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a Trending Stock
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -16.6%, compared to...
Is Trending Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) a Buy Now?
Agilent Technologies (A) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this scientific instrument maker have returned +10.6%, compared to...
Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
In recent years, the green energy sector has become an increasingly popular investment. As such, many people have become interested in hydrogen stocks, which represent companies that are involved in various aspects of producing, distributing, or using hydrogen as a fuel source. But what exactly are hydrogen stocks and why should investors consider them? Let’s take a look.
PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report
"In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program. Recent headline-grabbing layoff announcements have mostly been confined to the tech sector, where the combined headwinds of higher interest rates, bearish sentiment on Wall Street, and an uncertain economic climate have helped end a decade-plus of expansion and hiring. The food and beverage industry has performed well...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Beneficial for Carlisle (CSL)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL is poised to gain from its diversified business structure. The company’s global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions are commendable. Solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new construction activity are expected to aid the company’s Carlisle...
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Union Pacific UNP, CSX Corp. CSX and Norfolk Southern NSC.
Maxar's (MAXR) Remote Sensing License Gets Upgraded by NOAA
Maxar Technologies MAXR recently announced that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) upgraded its remote sensing license to enable non-Earth imaging (NEI) capability. With this upgrade, Maxar can now collect and distribute images of space objects across the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to both commercial and government clients. This capability...
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
First American Financial (FAF) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.08), with the stock changing hands as low as $51.62 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
Is RxSight (RXST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RxSight, Inc. (RXST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Are Investors Undervaluing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
