ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
YAKIMA, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Snoqualmie Casino Guest Hits $1M Jackpot on Light & Wonder’s 5 Treasures Explosion™ Slot Machine

Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE Dec. 4th 5:34 PM:. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires are advised. Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are en route to the car...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kpq.com

Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash

Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
SOAP LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway

Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
PESHASTIN, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy