Christmas in Leavenworth: The Best Holiday Town in the State of WashingtonOutside NomadLeavenworth, WA
Winter In Leavenworth: You’re All In One Guide To The Best ThingsOutside NomadLeavenworth, WA
Veteran's Remains, Lost for Decades, Finally Returned to U.S.News Breaking LIVEEast Wenatchee, WA
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
q13fox.com
Holiday romantic movie filmed in Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth is looking festive as usual Friday morning. For holiday movie lovers, a romantic movie called 'Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas' - filmed in Washington's iconic Bavarian Village - starts airing Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Casino Guest Hits $1M Jackpot on Light & Wonder’s 5 Treasures Explosion™ Slot Machine
Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
nbcrightnow.com
Update: I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE Dec. 4th 5:34 PM:. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires are advised. Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are en route to the car...
Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen near North Bend after 15-car collision
SEATTLE — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a 15-car collision near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday. WSDOT said due to the...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
kpq.com
Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash
Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
kpq.com
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway
Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
ifiberone.com
Intent to kill? Disgruntled metal shop employee wielding shotgun arrested after barricading self in business
ELLENSBURG - A Cle Elum business owner's absence from work may have saved his life after an armed and disgruntled employee went looking for them at a metal shop on the east side of town in the late morning on Friday. Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say two Moore's Metal Works...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation
The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
kpq.com
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
