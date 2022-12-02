Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.

SOAP LAKE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO