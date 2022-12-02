ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cohaitungchi.com

How to Remove Glue and Adhesive Stains

Use an old credit card or a similar, hard-surfaced plastic item to scrape away excess adhesive. You can also use a pull scraper with a sharp blade for larger glue spots or a razor knife if the glue has already dried. You may have to scrape away the glue in layers, so be careful as you get closer to the final layer of the glue and close to the wood itself.
rsvplive.ie

Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes

There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
homedit.com

How to Clean a Shower Curtain

Clean your shower curtain every one to three months to combat mildew growth and bacteria. You can clean most shower curtains by running them through the washing machine and allowing them to air dry. Washing a shower curtain is an often overlooked task, and it’s easy to see why. Most...
Lefty Graves

Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Lefty Graves

Homeless man can’t find housing so he lives in a storage unit

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Small towns all have their stories that only the ‘locals’ seem to know. I moved to a small town in the late 90s and would soon learn that the sleepy little town I had moved to wasn’t as sleepy as it appeared. While the sidewalks were all rolled up promptly at 5:00 pm, the bowling alley and the local fast food place remained open. This was where the locals hung out. This is where I learned a wealth of information about the small town I’d chosen to live in.
New York Post

Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles

Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...

