Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Nikki Glaser Pops in Preppy Purple Minidress & Metallic Platforms at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Nikki Glaser brought preppy style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The comedian posed on the purple carpet of the ceremony in a lavender minidress by Balmain. Glaser’s thigh-length dress grabbed gazes with five jewel buttons down the middle and pockets that accentuate her silhouette. Her look was completed with diamond rings that echoed the classic look of the buttons of her dress, and a dazzling small gold sequin purse. Where shoes are concerned, Glaser complimented her dress with soft but fierce metallic platforms. The style featured heels reaching at least 4 inches in...
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
Details of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Doc Leaked Ahead of Release
Details surrounding the first episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s already-controversial Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” are coming to light days ahead of its scheduled release. First reported by The Times, the first half of the series will “focus on their love story and include allegations that the royal household briefed against them to members of the media.” The first episode is focused on the couple’s relationship while the second and third “move into more controversial territory,” The Times says. The series is expected to delve into allegations of racism and their troubles with the media, all of which were on display during their appearance at a high society charity gala Tuesday night in New York City, despite the growing storm of anticipation for their series. The couple were honored by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization for their work against racism in the royal family. Three episodes of the series will be released on Netflix on Thursday while the final three episodes will follow a week later.Read it at The Times
Kris Jenner Gives Dramatic Ruffled Look Edgy Details With Latex Gloves & Pointy Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show Award
Kris Jenner gave her monochromatic style an upgrade at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The momager and matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner family appeared onstage at the Barker Hangar with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for their hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.” The television personality wore a blazer with coordinating pleated trousers. Jenner’s overcoat fell delicately off one shoulder and included dramatic ruffled detailing along the bust line. The garment also had side slant pockets and buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves and oversized...
Lizzo Lives Up To People’s Champion Trophy At People’s Choice Awards 2022 Spotlighting Social Activists
Lizzo was awarded the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and lived up to the name of the accolade. To present the award, Lizzo’s mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson took the stage to give an introduction to her daughter’s successful career. “When I think of Lizzo the word champion comes to mind,” she said. “She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner. I should know because I’m her mother. Melissa has always been herself, 100% that chic and she has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order...
