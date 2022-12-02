Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other. That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina. There was...
WSAV-TV
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday
Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on …. Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Shooting leaves man seriously injured in...
wtoc.com
Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
Raphael Warnock Volunteer Shot While Going Door to Door in Savannah—Police
"I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."
WJBF.com
Man shot Thursday night in Downtown Savannah
A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Football Friday Night...
WSAV-TV
1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman
A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. 1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida …. A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WSAV-TV
Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman takes his own life
Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life.
December 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include visits from Santa, a 5K run, and fresh farmers markets. Click to read more.
Restaurant, Food & Drink News in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include a festive restaurant transformation, a new modern raw bar opening, and a new chef coming to town. Click to read more. Don't miss a food or drink event.Photo byCurated by Local Life.
blufftontoday.com
Hampton Regional Medical Center earns three more Zero Harm Awards
Hampton Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce winning three 2022 Zero Harm Awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) for our commitment to eliminating medical errors and creating a culture of high reliability throughout our facility. By pursuing a standard of Zero Harm, our hospital continues to put patient safety first in our mission to provide world-class care to the patients and communities we serve.
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart’s gates dedicated to four 3rd ID soldiers
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is Marne Week for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, a time for the community to honor and celebrate the division’s history and legacy. Four entry points to Fort Stewart will now carry the names of four 3rd ID soldiers, each...
live5news.com
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradicted to SC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges. Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
beaufortlifestyle.com
Monty and Bell White
Story by KATE HAMILTON PARDEE photos by SUSAN DELOACH. The community of Beaufort was beyond excited for the Seaside Restaurant and Bar to open on St. Helena. Word on the street? A talented restaurateur, Monty Tyrone White, and his lovely wife, Bellinda Heyward White, were opening the new eatery, and the community reception has been more than palatable. It all began early in the food world for Monty, growing up in Land’s End on St. Helena, where he got his first taste of discovering food, cooking, and realizing his talents.
WJCL
Neighbors outraged after Sea Pines security guard shoots, kills 13-foot alligator
Members of the Sea Pines community on Hilton Head Island are heartbroken over the loss of "Big George,” a 13-foot alligator that’s been a fixture in the community for years, whose death came at the hands of neighborhood security. Terri Weiss told WJCL 22 News, a Sea Pines...
City officials react to school shooting hoax: ‘Best training experience we could have’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Council members weighed in on Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s efforts to keep students and staff safe during Wednesday’s school shooting hoax. Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan that represents the third district says she commends the work of the district and felt as the situation was handled in a good way. “I think […]
Savannah teen shot while canvassing for Warnock campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was shot in Downtown Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Thursday night. Police say the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred. While at the front door of a residence, a man fired a shot through the closed […]
abccolumbia.com
Beaufort deputies: missing 43 year-old woman found safe
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says previously missing person Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, has been located safe and unharmed. Peterson was last seen Nov. 18 around 7 p.m. walking away from her residence in the Burton area, say deputies. She was reported missing by family...
Port Wentworth under boil water advisory
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is currently under a boil water advisory. Officials say that there is an issue with a drop in water pressure within the system due to a problem with the Savannah I & D system. Because of the loss in pressure, the City of Port Wentworth […]
Comments / 0