Story by KATE HAMILTON PARDEE photos by SUSAN DELOACH. The community of Beaufort was beyond excited for the Seaside Restaurant and Bar to open on St. Helena. Word on the street? A talented restaurateur, Monty Tyrone White, and his lovely wife, Bellinda Heyward White, were opening the new eatery, and the community reception has been more than palatable. It all began early in the food world for Monty, growing up in Land’s End on St. Helena, where he got his first taste of discovering food, cooking, and realizing his talents.

5 DAYS AGO